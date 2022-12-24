KGF Chapter 2 star Yash talks about stardom and the type of films he wants to be associated with - READ

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a recent sit-down interview with a reputed entertainment publication, the nuanced pan-Indian superstar Yash who won the hearts of audiences in India with KGF and KGF: Chapter 2, opened up on stardom and the type of films he wants to be involved in.
     

    KGF Chapter 2 star Yash during a recent sit-down interview with a leading entertainment portal, shared anecdotes from the sets of the KGF films, his dreams for the Kannada film industry, and what we can expect from him in the coming year.

    When asked about the success of the Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara, Yash said, "I get inspired by my competition with fellow actors. KGF was not to intimidate. The vision of KGF was to inspire other people. One KGF will not change the industry. It was always about my industry. Because, I always felt that we will go out there and fight. I am the happiest when Kantara works. Rishab is a very deserving actor. I had seen Sarkari, which is a great film. Today if he releases, it will have a wider reach. I will not deny telling people that KGF changed the game for the industry. I do not want to be modest about it. My people have built me from scratch and sent me to play this game."

    Opening up on a mantra that changed his life totally, Yash said, "It is my belief system that changed my life. If you say your goal out loud, people should be scared. Buying a house or a car is not a goal. That is basic. Set high goals for yourself. If everyone starts thinking like that, many things can happen for this country."

    Giving his point of view about stardom, Yash said, "I work for my stardom. I was already a superstar, it just took time for people to accept it. I want to make films that are crazy, mad and give people an adrenaline rush. My films should be like a rollercoaster ride for my audiences. I would tell them to ‘fasten your seat belt."

    He adds, "I want that mystery and everything else attached to me. I am in the job of creating dreams and transporting you to another world. It is an aspirational inspiration. It is not just about what clothes you wear, it is about what made you wear it."

