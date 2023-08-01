Entertainment

Jab We Met to Tamasha-7 movies to watch on National Girlfriend Day

August 1 is National Girlfriend Day. The day honours ladies who always support them. National Girlfriend Day may have originated on social media. 
 

Tamasha

Imtiaz Ali's romantic Bollywood flick. Ved and Tara, played by Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, meet in Corsica, and their lives alter. 

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

This Ayan Mukherji-directed Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor film broke box office records. Before Tamasha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin starred in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. 

Jab We Met

Another Imtiaz Ali masterpiece. Geet leaves home to marry her true love. She meets Aditya, who suffered a personal tragedy, on her route, and their love tale unfolds. 

Love Per Square Foot

Karina and Sanjay marry to buy a luxury flat in Mumbai. They become madly in love. Netflix streams Love Per Square Foot, starring Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol play childhood friends who road travel to Spain to overcome their worries and strengthen their bond.

Rang De Basanti

A film that blends past and present, following a group of friends who come together to bring about social change after acting in a documentary on freedom fighters.
 

Love Aaj Kal

Great love stories are Imtiaz Ali. Technology-obsessed lovers face distance, job, and sorrow. Will they get together? 

