Jab We Met to Tamasha-7 movies to watch on National Girlfriend Day

Entertainment
August 1 is National Girlfriend Day. The day honours ladies who always support them. National Girlfriend Day may have originated on social media.
Imtiaz Ali's romantic Bollywood flick. Ved and Tara, played by Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, meet in Corsica, and their lives alter.
This Ayan Mukherji-directed Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor film broke box office records. Before Tamasha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin starred in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.
Another Imtiaz Ali masterpiece. Geet leaves home to marry her true love. She meets Aditya, who suffered a personal tragedy, on her route, and their love tale unfolds.
Karina and Sanjay marry to buy a luxury flat in Mumbai. They become madly in love. Netflix streams Love Per Square Foot, starring Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar.
Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol play childhood friends who road travel to Spain to overcome their worries and strengthen their bond.
A film that blends past and present, following a group of friends who come together to bring about social change after acting in a documentary on freedom fighters.
Great love stories are Imtiaz Ali. Technology-obsessed lovers face distance, job, and sorrow. Will they get together?