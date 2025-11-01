On Kerala Piravi, CM Pinarayi Vijayan declared Kerala as India's first extreme poverty-free state. The historic announcement was made in the Assembly. Veteran actor Mammootty attended the special government event celebrating the milestone.

Actor Mammootty on Saturday arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the Kerala government's special public event where the state was officially declared "extreme poverty-free." The veteran actor was seen smiling as he arrived at the airport in the morning, ahead of the evening ceremony.

A Historic Declaration on Kerala Piravi

Earlier on Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made a historic declaration in the Legislative Assembly on the occasion of Kerala Piravi (Foundation Day), stating that the state has achieved a remarkable milestone in eradicating extreme poverty.

Chief Minister Vijayan made a statement in the Assembly on Saturday under Rule 300 regarding the state's achievement of becoming "Extreme Poverty-Free".

Addressing the Assembly, CM Vijayan said, "The formation of linguistic states was an idea put forward by the national movement a century ago. However, in the early years after independence, long and intense struggles were required to achieve it. The culmination of those struggles was the formation of a united Kerala, the realisation of the Malayalis' dream. Today marks 69 years since the creation of a united Kerala."

He added, "Every Kerala Piravi (State Formation Day), we celebrate with joy. But this year's Kerala Piravi Day is, for the people of Kerala, the dawn of a new era. Today's Kerala Piravi marks a place in history because we have succeeded in making Kerala the first Indian state without extreme poverty."

The Path to Eradicating Extreme Poverty

He further stated, "The eradication of extreme poverty was one of the key decisions taken at the very first cabinet meeting after the new ministry was sworn in in 2021. It was also the beginning of fulfilling one of the most important promises made to the people during the Legislative Assembly election."

Collaborative Effort Leads to Success

The state government initiated the process of identifying families living in extreme poverty within two months, under the leadership of the Department of Local Self-Government and coordination by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA). The effort saw active public participation from various stakeholders, including MLAs, local body representatives, Kudumbashree workers, volunteers, and officials.