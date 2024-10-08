Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actors Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin directed to appear for questioning in drug case involving Om Prakash

    The Maradu police will question film stars Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin in connection with the drug case involving gangster Om Prakash. The actors have been summoned to the police station amid suspicions that their visit to Om Prakash's room was linked to drug use.

    Actors Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin directed to appear for questioning in drug case involving goon leader Om Prakash anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 9:12 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 9:12 AM IST

    Kochi: The Maradu police are set to question film stars Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin in connection with the drug case involving gangster leader Om Prakash. Both stars have been asked to report to the police station, as authorities suspect their visit to Om Prakash's room was related to drug use. Information indicates that a drug party was held, organized by friends of Om Prakash. 

    Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin named in remand report of goon leader Om Prakash in drug case

    Binu Joseph, a resident of Elamakkara, is identified as the person who introduced the actors to him. The police will also take statements from the 20 individuals mentioned in the remand report. CCTV footage from the hotel has been acquired, and additional arrests may occur. Om Prakash's mobile phone will be subjected to forensic analysis.

    The Maradu police in Kochi arrested Om Prakash and his associate Shihas on Monday (Oct 7) at a private hotel. They are accused of renting a room in Kochi to sell drugs during the Alan Walker Mega music show at Bolgatty Palace. The police discovered a bag containing cocaine, indicating potential drug use.

    Om Prakash faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. After monitoring Om Prakash for two days due to his involvement in local gang activities, the police launched an investigation. The Narcotics Division carried out inspections at a five-star hotel, suspecting that drug transactions were occurring there.

    The investigation revealed that drug handover occurred in three hotel rooms, with cocaine among the substances seized from the suspects. It is believed that the accused were involved in importing and distributing drugs from abroad. The police are investigating the room booked by the suspects, along with two adjacent rooms, and have reportedly examined the hotel’s CCTV footage and other documents, which led to the discovery of information regarding the involvement of the film stars.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Film stars to face questioning in drug case involving gangster Om Prakash, says Kochi DCP dmn

    Kerala: Film stars to face questioning in drug case involving gangster Om Prakash, says Kochi DCP

    Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin named in remand report involving Om Prakash in drug case anr

    Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin named in remand report of goon leader Om Prakash in drug case

    Kerala: Actor Siddique questioned by SIT in rape case, summoned again on October 12 anr

    Kerala: Actor Siddique questioned by SIT in rape case, summoned again on October 12

    Kerala: IMD warns heavy rainfall in state today; Orange alert issued in 4 districts on october 7 2024 anr

    Kerala: IMD warns heavy rainfall in state today; Orange alert issued in 4 districts

    Kerala Assembly erupts in chaos as CM and Opposition leader clash over 'unstarred' questions; session suspended anr

    Kerala Assembly erupts in chaos as CM and Opposition leader clash over 'unstarred' questions

    Recent Stories

    Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav and 3 others summoned by Delhi Police RKK

    Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav and 3 others summoned by Delhi Police

    RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctors to observe nationwide hunger strike on October 9 AJR

    RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctors to observe nationwide hunger strike on October 9

    Adult rated film accidentally played on Qantas flight after technical error with children onboard gcw

    Adult-rated film accidentally played on Qantas flight after technical error with children onboard

    Emraan Hashmi suffers neck injury on the sets of his upcoming film 'Goodachari 2' RKK

    Emraan Hashmi suffers neck injury on the sets of his upcoming film 'Goodachari 2'

    PM Internship Scheme sees strong start with 13000 opportunities from 50 companies including TCS, L&T anr

    PM Internship Scheme sees strong start with 13,000 opportunities from 50 companies including TCS, L&T

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon