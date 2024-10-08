Actors Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin directed to appear for questioning in drug case involving Om Prakash

The Maradu police will question film stars Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin in connection with the drug case involving gangster Om Prakash. The actors have been summoned to the police station amid suspicions that their visit to Om Prakash's room was linked to drug use.

Kochi: The Maradu police are set to question film stars Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin in connection with the drug case involving gangster leader Om Prakash. Both stars have been asked to report to the police station, as authorities suspect their visit to Om Prakash's room was related to drug use. Information indicates that a drug party was held, organized by friends of Om Prakash.

Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin named in remand report of goon leader Om Prakash in drug case

Binu Joseph, a resident of Elamakkara, is identified as the person who introduced the actors to him. The police will also take statements from the 20 individuals mentioned in the remand report. CCTV footage from the hotel has been acquired, and additional arrests may occur. Om Prakash's mobile phone will be subjected to forensic analysis.

The Maradu police in Kochi arrested Om Prakash and his associate Shihas on Monday (Oct 7) at a private hotel. They are accused of renting a room in Kochi to sell drugs during the Alan Walker Mega music show at Bolgatty Palace. The police discovered a bag containing cocaine, indicating potential drug use.

Om Prakash faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. After monitoring Om Prakash for two days due to his involvement in local gang activities, the police launched an investigation. The Narcotics Division carried out inspections at a five-star hotel, suspecting that drug transactions were occurring there.

The investigation revealed that drug handover occurred in three hotel rooms, with cocaine among the substances seized from the suspects. It is believed that the accused were involved in importing and distributing drugs from abroad. The police are investigating the room booked by the suspects, along with two adjacent rooms, and have reportedly examined the hotel’s CCTV footage and other documents, which led to the discovery of information regarding the involvement of the film stars.

Latest Videos