"Beyond words...": Rajinikanth praises Fahadh Faasil's performance in 'Vettaiyaan' ahead of release

Fahadh Faasil made his debut on the silver screen with the film "Kayyethum Dhoorath," but it faced significant failure and mockery. After that, he was absent from films for a considerable time, but eventually made a comeback. Starting with minor roles, Fahadh gradually rose to prominence, silencing his critics along the way. Today, he is celebrated as a pan-Indian star, acting alongside legends like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, earning pride from his Malayalam audience.

Currently, he is preparing for the release of the film "Vettaiyaan," which features Rajinikanth. At a preview event for the film, Rajinikanth praised Fahadh, stating that he has never seen an artist as natural as him and that Fahadh's performance in "Vettaiyaan" is extraordinary.

Rajinikanth highlighted that Fahadh plays a unique character in the film, recalling how he initially wondered who could portray it when the crew discussed it. The director insisted that Fahadh was the only suitable choice for the role, which is more of an entertainment character. Rajinikanth expressed his surprise at the casting since he had seen Fahadh in serious roles with villainous traits in films like "Vikram" and "Mamanithan." He emphasized that Fahadh's performance left him astonished, stating, "“What an artist he is! I haven’t seen a natural artist like him in my entire life. He is just beyond words."

It is reported that Fahadh will be seen on a comedic role in "Vettaiyaan," which is set to hit theaters on October 10. Alongside Fahadh and Rajinikanth, the film features prominent actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami in key roles.

