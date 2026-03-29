Berlin-based electronic trio Keinemusik made their India debut in Mumbai, mixing their signature melodic house with Bollywood hits 'Joote Do Paise Lo' and 'Le Gayi'. The performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse was a viral success, praised by fans.

Berlin-based electronic music collective Keinemusik made a striking India debut in Mumbai on March 27, delivering a set that seamlessly blended melodic house with unexpected Bollywood nostalgia, leaving a packed crowd at Mahalaxmi Racecourse energised. Known globally for their signature slow-burn approach, the trio, &ME, Rampa and Adam Port, crafted a performance that brought Bollywood nostalgia by incorporating popular classics 'Joote Do Paise Lo' from 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun' (1994) and 'Le Gayi' from 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' (1997) blending it with the EDM.

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Viral Social Media Buzz and Fan Reactions

The attendees of the Sunburn Festival have shared several videos from the event online, one of which was re-shared by actor Karisma Kapoor herself. "No Keinemusic without Karisma", a social media user wrote. "What an amazing night!," another social media user wrote. A third attendee commented, "Event of the year".

An Electrifying On-Ground Response

Their well-known tracks such as Move, Say What were also played, as per the videos shared by Sunburn Festival official Instagram handle. The response was instantaneous, as chants of 'Le gayi le gayi' and 'Joote do paise lo' echoed across the venue. Several attendees were also seen waving Indian flags. (ANI)