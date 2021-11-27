  • Facebook
    KBC 13: John Abraham reveals he has a collection of 18 bikes, cleans it like THIS every week

    John Abraham along with his co-star Divya Khosla Kumar was seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, in the Friday episode. The two actors along with their team had come for the promotions f their recently released film ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’.

    Joining Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 in Friday’s episode were actor John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. Every week, celebrities appear at the show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan wherein they play the quiz. The amount of money that they win in the show is donated towards a noble cause.

    Friday’s special episode saw John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar play the game. Their film’s producer, Nikhil Advani, had also joined them and played the second of the game with John. While at the hot seat, John Abraham revealed his passion and love for motorbikes to the show’s host, Amitabh Bachchan.

    The conversation happened after Amitabh Bachchan quizzed John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar on a question related to bikes. John, a bike fanatic, quickly gave the correct answer to the question. Amitabh then talked about how passionate John Abraham is for his bikes, to which the latter recalled a funny incident. Addressing to Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham said, “At the time of Dhoom, I came to your house with my new bike. At that time, you asked me not to encourage Abhishek (Bachchan) for the same. But when Abhishek came downstairs, you quickly said, “oh, what a bike!”

    ALSO READ: SATYAMEVA JAYATE 2 review: John Abraham delivers a power-packed performance in this mass entertainer

    This is when John Abraham said that he owns over a dozen bikes, and all of them are in running conditions. “I have a total of 18 bikes, and I clean each bike every week. I am Parsi; I clean every tire of the bike in the garage by turning on the AC. I shampoo every tire and take care of it; I keep it with love. After riding them, I clean the bikes again,” John Abraham said on the show.

    John Abraham reminisced another incident for the 2004 film ‘Aitbaar’ which starred him, Amitabh Bachchan and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. Speaking of one action sequence between John Abraham and Amitabh Bachchan, John said that he had mistakenly broken the camera while shooting the scene, after which the film’s director came to him, and asked him to maintain a distance from Amitabh Bachchan.

    ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Alaya F, Divya Khosla: Bollywood ladies who nailed the day with their stunning looks (photos)

