Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan is not talking to Jaya Bachchan for this reason

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is upset with Jaya Bachchan. He spoke about the same in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Here's what had happened exactly.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the host of the famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Lately, the show has completed its 1000 episodes. To make the episode special, it was graced by Amitabh's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and daughter Shweta Bachchan. Amitabh was also joined by Jaya Bachchan via a video call.

During the fun interaction, Amitabh was telling Jaya that he would not talk to her post; she criticized his choice of outfits on the sets of KBC 13. Their cute chemistry is surely unmissable.

As seen in the promo clip, Shweta and Navya are seen making a special entry, and in the background title track of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is played. Navya is seen complimenting the actor that he looks very good in a suit, as they have mostly seen him in a gown at home. Shweta also reveals that Jaya is very critical of Amitabh's outfits on the sets of the show.

Naya added that, "Unko koi colours aappe ache nahi lagte. Toh woh directly bol deti hai ki 'arre aaj itne acche nahi lagrahe''. Shweta added one of the colours was purple and when Amitabh asks Jaya, "Jaya yeh kya bol rahi hai Navya ki bohut se colours jo aap kehti hai ki mujhpe acche nahi lagte". The actress replies by saying that, "Aap ko khud ko maine kaha hua hai. Ek toh pata nahi maroon brown pehente hai. Aur ek kuch ajeeb sa violet colour ka suit pehente hai."

The actor gives an astonishing look to Jaya and further says that the violet suit he wears does not look good? Jaya says that it didn't look good on him. Amitabh who is shocked listening to this tells her go I won't talk to you. She says that it is a good thing. Isn't the pair very cute?