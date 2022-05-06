Video and Pictures: Jennifer Lopez's sexy one-legged metallic catsuit will make you go wild

Jennifer Lopez wears a flashy silver catsuit as she uploads a clip on her Instagram page from her 'It's My Party tour'. It will make you go crazy

Jennifer Lopez glistened in a flashy silver catsuit as she teased her return to the stage on Thursday with a retro film from her It's My Party tour. The 52-year-old singer was stunned in a one-legged metallic sequined catsuit as she danced across the stage while screaming out Get Right.



Jennifer finished off her glitzy look with studded tights and lace-up boots, and her brunette locks were curled in gorgeous waves. Jennifer, who goes by the stage name JLo, didn't disappoint as she strolled across the platform and knelt on the floor to demonstrate her fantastic talents.



'I adore you,' one admirer said only feet away from JLo, who flaunted her famed curves in the figure-hugging ensemble. The video was from a performance on her 2019 It's My Party tour, and in a message below the clip, she teased her return to the stage, sending her fans into a frenzy. (Video)



Jlo penned: 'Missing this energy. Who's ready for some new shows!!!??? #TBT #JLovers #GetRight.' On Thursday, Jennifer was seen cruising up for a lunch date at the private, members-only Soho House in Malibu.