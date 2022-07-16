Katrina Kaif to compete with Arjun Kapoor at the box office; 'Phone Bhoot', 'Kuttey' to release on this day

Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor will witness a box office clash with their films ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Kuttey’, respectively. Both the films are scheduled for a theatrical release on November 4, 2022.

The year 2022 is going to see the film industry getting back on track. With the pandemic that hit the world in 2020, the entertainment industry was one of the worst-hit sectors, across the world, including India. However, slowly, the films started to pick up on the business, as instead of theatres, films started to release on OTT platforms. The charm of theatres, however, was continuously being missed.

Soon, things changed from 2021 onwards as the cinematic experience of a theatre was once again back. And now that the world is getting back to normal, more and more films are being released in the theatres once again. Speaking of 2022, a hoard of films are gearing up for a theatrical release, including Katrina Kaif’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ and Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Kuttey’. Both the films are set for a box office clash with their theatrical release on November 4, 2022.

ALSO READ: Twitter explodes over ‘incest’ claims against Ricky Martin

The release date of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aakash Bhardwaj's debut film 'Kuttey' was announced on Friday. Arjun Kapoor will play the lead role in this film. Apart from Arjun, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bharadwaj. While the release date is out already, no information has been revealed about what masala will be seen in the film.

Arjun will compete with Katrina: Along with Arjun Kapoor's film, Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' is also slated to release on November 4 which, apart from Katrina, will also see Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. It is a horror comedy film, which will have a tinge of comedy with fear. A motion poster and poster of the film were released on Friday.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif shares Phone Bhoot’s new motion poster; check out

'Phone Bhoot' was to release on October 7 previously: Katrina Kaif's film Phone Bhoot was earlier scheduled to release on October 7. In the poster that surfaced on Friday, the release date of the film was shown as October 7. However, it was later changed to November 4. Shortly after this poster, the release date of Arjun Kapoor's film was also revealed.