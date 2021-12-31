Katrina Kaif shares glimpses from 'last workout of the year', check out

Katrina Kaif never misses working out, and the proof of the same is her latest Instagram workout video. She had posted a few glimpses from her workout regime. Check it out here.

Katrina Kaif never misses to work out, and her latest Instagram story is the proof. The actress had posted a few glimpses from her workout regime on her Instagram story. The clip happened to be from the "abs day" workout routine. In the clip, the actress with her fitness trainer and buddy Yasmin Karachiwalla. She had captioned the video as, "Last workout for the year."

The actress got married to Vicky Kaushal earlier this month. They captioned their wedding announcement post as, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in June had spoken about Katrina and Vicky in a chat show By Invite Only. He had said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the movie Tiger 3 with co-actor Salman Khan. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop movie Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the kitty. The movie shall be directed by Farhan Akhtar and shall be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Her husband Vicky was last seen in the movie Sardar Udham which had got mixed reviews. The National Award-winning actor shall be next seen in Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed a movie with Uri director Aditya Dhar, where he shall be essaying the role of Ashwatthama, who was a character from Mahabharata. He is known for his movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, and Lust Stories.

