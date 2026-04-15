Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film 'Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand' has been delayed. Previously scheduled for August 14, 2026, the creature comedy will now hit theatres on Valentine's weekend, specifically February 12, 2027.

Fans of Kartik Aaryan will have to wait longer than expected for his upcoming film 'Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand', The movie, which was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on August 14, 2026, will now arrive in cinema halls on February 12, 2027. On Wedbesday, the makers shared the update via a press note.

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"Dharma Productions & Mahaveer Jain Films' mega scale creature comedy - NAAGZILLA all set to the hit the big screens on Valentine's weekend - 12th February 2027. A world of shape shifting snakes, rooted in Indian folklore - Naagzilla has been locked for a grand theatrical release starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead on 12th February, 2027," the note read.

About The Film and Cast

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (Fukrey franchise director), the film is produced by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Neetu M Jain. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, best known for the 'Fukrey' franchise, the film centres on an 'Ichhadhari' naag played by Aaryan. As per an earlier post by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Aaryan plays the role of Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand.

Kartik Aaryan's Other Projects

Kartik also has Hansal Mehta's aviation rescue drama film Captain India in his kitty. The film was announced in 2021, and is expected to go on floors this year.