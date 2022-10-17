Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kartik Aaryan wins bundle of money at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party; check out this funny video

    At Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party, Kartik Aaryan wins a large sum of money. Later, Doctor G actor declares, "Yeh aadmi box office pe nahi...

    Kartik Aaryan wins bundle of money at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party; check out this funny video RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

    Kartik Aaryan visited Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali celebration, and the latter posted a video on Instagram in which he claims the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor won a significant sum of money during the party.

    Celebrities from Bollywood are well-known for their Diwali celebrations. The festival is coming up, and the party season has already begun. Last night, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Rajkumar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, and other celebrities attended a Diwali party that Ayushmann Khurrana gave at his home. Many images and videos from the party have become popular on social media, and one of these films was uploaded by Ayushmann himself, as celebrities posed for the press outside his home.

    Also Read: Doctor G Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer earned THIS much on Sunday

    Ayushmann posted a video of him and Kartik Aaryan on Instagram. The Doctor G actor says that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor won a large sum of money at the Diwali celebration. Yeh aadmi box office pe hie nahi, yaha Diwali party mein bhi itne paise jeet gaya hai, Ayushmann declares. Later, Kartik urges viewers to see Doctor G, directed by Ayushmann, in theatres.

    Doctor G has generally favourable to mixed reviews, and its box office performance has been respectable. Early estimates indicate that the movie's first-weekend box office revenue was about Rs. 14 crores.

    An Action Hero and Dream Girl 2 are Ayushmann and Kartik's forthcoming motion pictures, respectively. On December 2, 2022, An Action Hero is scheduled for release, while Dream Girl 2 will hit theatres in June of the following year.

    Also Read: Godfather’s box office collection sees a jump in earnings on Sunday

    Freddy, Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan's next films are all on Kartik's schedule. Shehzada will debut in February next year, Freddy will have an OTT release, and Satyaprem Ki Katha will compete with Dream Girl 2 in June 2022.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dasara First look: On Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, Nani shared her poster as Vennala RBA

    Dasara First look: On Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, Nani shared her poster as Vennala

    Kim Kardashian is a Christian reacts Kanye West on his ex-wife and Pete's 'fireplace sex' statement RBA

    'Kim Kardashian is a Christian' reacts Kanye West on his ex-wife and Pete's 'fireplace sex' statement

    House of The Dragon review Panic, tension, unpredictability takes over episode 9 drb

    House of The Dragon review: Panic, tension, unpredictability takes over episode 9

    Doctor G Box Office Collection Ayushmann Khurrana starrer earned THIS much on Sunday drb

    Doctor G Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer earned THIS much on Sunday

    Godfather box office collection sees a jump in earnings on Sunday drb

    Godfather’s box office collection sees a jump in earnings on Sunday

    Recent Stories

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC AJR

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC

    Diwali 2022: Worried about cavities this festive season? Here are some tips you can follow to avoid them sur

    Diwali 2022: Worried about cavities this festive season? Here are some tips you can follow to avoid them

    Dasara First look: On Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, Nani shared her poster as Vennala RBA

    Dasara First look: On Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, Nani shared her poster as Vennala

    Arvind Kejriwal shares image featuring Manish Sisodia as superhero BJP reacts gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal shares image featuring Manish Sisodia as 'superhero'; BJP reacts

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC to begin state counselling registrations today; know required documents, other details - adt

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC to begin state counselling registrations today; know required documents

    Recent Videos

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We will miss Jasprit Bumrah - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We will miss Jasprit Bumrah' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon