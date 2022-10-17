Kartik Aaryan wins bundle of money at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party; check out this funny video

Kartik Aaryan visited Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali celebration, and the latter posted a video on Instagram in which he claims the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor won a significant sum of money during the party.

Celebrities from Bollywood are well-known for their Diwali celebrations. The festival is coming up, and the party season has already begun. Last night, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Rajkumar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, and other celebrities attended a Diwali party that Ayushmann Khurrana gave at his home. Many images and videos from the party have become popular on social media, and one of these films was uploaded by Ayushmann himself, as celebrities posed for the press outside his home.

Ayushmann posted a video of him and Kartik Aaryan on Instagram. The Doctor G actor says that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor won a large sum of money at the Diwali celebration. Yeh aadmi box office pe hie nahi, yaha Diwali party mein bhi itne paise jeet gaya hai, Ayushmann declares. Later, Kartik urges viewers to see Doctor G, directed by Ayushmann, in theatres.

Doctor G has generally favourable to mixed reviews, and its box office performance has been respectable. Early estimates indicate that the movie's first-weekend box office revenue was about Rs. 14 crores.

An Action Hero and Dream Girl 2 are Ayushmann and Kartik's forthcoming motion pictures, respectively. On December 2, 2022, An Action Hero is scheduled for release, while Dream Girl 2 will hit theatres in June of the following year.

Freddy, Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan's next films are all on Kartik's schedule. Shehzada will debut in February next year, Freddy will have an OTT release, and Satyaprem Ki Katha will compete with Dream Girl 2 in June 2022.