    Kartik Aaryan recreates iconic 'Character Dheela' song for Shehzada, Salman Khan fans unimpressed

    Salman Khan fans and netizens are not impressed and have slammed Kartik Aaryan recreation of the global icon's hit number 'Character Dheela' for the upcoming film Shehzada.
     

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 9:10 AM IST

    Kartik Aaryan, the new age gen Z superstar, will release his ambitious project Shehzada this February. The movie, helmed by filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, is an official remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. 

    Shehzada marks the reunion of Kartik Aaryan and the bollywood star Kriti Sanon after the massive success of Luka Chuppi. Interestingly, the young actor is now setting social media on fire with his outstanding recreation of the Character Dheela from Salman Khan starrer blockbuster Ready (2011).

    Recently, Kartik Aaryan dropped the highly intriguing teaser of the Character Deela 2.0 song from Shehzada, which is a recreation of the Salman Khan starrer popular number from the 2011 released blockbuster film Ready. 

    "Kya? Bantu ka Character Dheela hai ? #CharacterDeela2," wrote the young actor as he shared the song teaser on his official social media handle on Twitter. In the video, fans can see that Kartik is donning a costume similar to what the global icon Salman wore from the Ready song. The young superstar is gearing up to win the hearts of fans and audiences with his smooth dance moves.

     

    Salman Khan fans have slammed the recreated version and said many things about Kartik Aaryan recreation of the song on the microblogging site Twitter. "You've lost all my respect @TheAaryanKartik. T-Series and you have ruined one of the Biggest Chartbusters of all time. So many school days memories got ruined. SHAME ON YOU. SHAME ON YOU. #Shehzada DISASTER honi hai," said a fan. "Kuch toh original rakh le bhai. Film se lekar sab kuch remake hai. Jab tak Hindustan me sanima hai, tab tak log chutiya bante rahenge. Tatti Bollywood..," a fan said. "Bhai honest ek to tu shuru se hi achha nhi lagta. mujhe bahut Ganda lagta h Jab tu ye muh banata h. Upar se tu @BeingSalmanKhan bhai k song ko remake Kar raha h. Bhai kabhi @akshaykumar paaji ko. Apna kuch karle kisi or ka song le leta. I hate u, #SalmanKhan," a fan slammed Kartik. "Ary gadhy masterpiece mt spoil kr mt kr... Tu bss dance k step change kr skta h salman jesa swag kaha se layega bey... Salman me itna swag h na k bnde ki njr kafi h bhai rehn de chapri tiktoker ho gya h ab tu jo bss dusro k songs pe muh hila skta h," a fan added.

