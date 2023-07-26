Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and more celebrities hail The Indian Army's courage

    Several celebrities shared their wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas, recollecting the phenomenal contributions of Indian soldiers for the security and safety of our country and who got martyred during the 1999 Kargil War. Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas and it is an important event for our country as we pay homage to the martyred soldiers in the 1999 Kargil war.

    First Published Jul 26, 2023

    Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the victory and bravery of the real-life heroes who lost their lives during the 1999 Kargil War. Observed on July 26 every year, the day marks the end of the armed dispute between India and Pakistan. India emerges as a strong nation by successfully freeing the Kargil hills from the clutches of Pakistani infiltrators. The Indian army launched "Operation Vijay" compelling the enemies to flee. Kargil Vijay Diwas gets observed annually to pay tribute to the hundreds of Indian soldiers who got martyred during the war. We also saw how several Bollywood celebrities shared their wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas today, recollecting the outstanding contributions of Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives while protecting their motherland.

    Akshay Kumar took to his official Twitter account. The actor wrote a tweet which read, "With gratitude in heart and prayer on the lips, remembering our bravehearts who attained martyrdom in Kargil War. We live because of you. #KargilVijayDiwas."

    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a heart-warming tweet to commemorate the brave hearts who got martyred in 1999.

    Dasvi fame Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur also remembered the sacrifices of our martyred Indian soldiers. She wrote a tweet which read, "Remembering unparalleled sacrifices and courage of Indian Armed Forces on #KargilVijayDiwas. Back home in Noida, my Mama completed a 20km cycling marathon kept in their memory. Never shall we forget the supreme service of the heroes of the Kargil War.…"

    Actress Nimrat Kaur attended an early morning cycling event organized to pay tribute to Indian soldiers.

    Abhishek Bachchan shared a patriotic graphic of our country's victory saluting consistent and unwavering efforts of those who sacrificed their life for the pride of our nation.

