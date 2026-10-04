Kareena Kapoor Khan wished sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on her birthday with an Instagram post. She shared a series of family pictures, including ones with Taimur, and wrote an affectionate note listing Soha's favourite things.

Some birthday wishes are simple, while others come with a little family teasing and plenty of love. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday post for her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan had all of that, as the actor shared a series of family pictures and an adorable message for Soha, including a few of the things she knows her sister-in-law loves.

Kareena's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Bebo shared a post on her Instagram to wish Soha on her birthday, sharing glimpses of their family moments together. Among the pictures were some adorable moments between Soha and Kareena’s elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, giving fans a look into their special bond. There were also pictures from family vacations and gatherings. In one of the vacation photographs, Soha is seen sitting with Saif Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan, while Taimur looks towards her. Other pictures feature Sara Ali Khan posing with members of the Kapoor family during family get-togethers. One photograph also features Kareena, her sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif posing with Salman Khan, although Soha appears to have been cropped out of the frame. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Along with the pictures, the actress also penned a note for Soha, in which she listed some of her favourite things while wishing her “the best” of all of them. From workouts and Japanese food to chocolate gluten-free cookies and crime novels, Kareena’s message was as personal as it was affectionate. “Happy birthday darling Soha. Wish you the best workouts, the best Japanese food, the best chocolate gluten-free cookies, the best crime novels and just the best of everything you love,” Kareena wrote. “Cause the best always deserves the Best @sakpataudi,” she added.

A Glimpse into the Pataudi Family

Kareena and Soha, who are part of the Pataudi family, have often shared glimpses of their close-knit family life on social media. Their posts over the years have also offered fans a look at the bond shared between the two families.

Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu, and the couple has a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan, and the couple has two sons, Taimur and Jeh. (ANI)