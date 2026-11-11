Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan faces backlash over an emerald pendant with a Quranic verse worn during Diwali. While critics cite religious sensitivity, the Hindu Utsav Samiti has defended her, stating she has the right to wear the heirloom.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Faces Backlash Over Diwali Appearance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali 2026 appearance has triggered a controversy over a 30-carat emerald pendant, a Bhopal royal heirloom bearing the Quranic verse Ayat-ul-Kursi. While Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez has sought the removal of her social media photographs and a public apology through a legal notice, the Hindu Utsav Samiti has extended its support to the actress. Kareena's festive appearance, featuring a silver kaftan, a matching turban and the emerald pendant, drew attention on social media. However, the jewellery, described as a Bhopal royal heirloom associated with the Begums of the erstwhile princely state, became the centre of a wider debate over the use of religious symbols and the manner in which they are presented.

Details of the Heirloom and Online Reaction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) Describing her look Rhea Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Real movie star, real chandi, real heirlooms and real personal style. Kareena in a pure chandi kaftan and turban by @punit.balana,wearing a 200-year-old kalgi from the Nawab of Bhopal and the Begum of Bhopal’s 30-carat emerald, carved with the Ayat-ul-Kursi. Outfit: @punitbalanaofficial Jewelry: Heirlooms of the Bhopal royal family, Kareena’s own. These pieces come through Saif’s family: his grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal."

Objections and Legal Notice

Explaining his objection, Hafeez said the pendant was part of the Islamic heritage of the Begums of Bhopal and had been commissioned as an expression of religious faith rather than for fashion purposes. "There is no objection to what anyone chooses to wear. There is no controversy over that. However, Kareena Kapoor shared a post on her social media handles on Diwali in which she was wearing and flaunting this pendant. This is a historic pendant of Bhopal associated with Islamic heritage. It cannot be used for a fashion parade," he told ANI. He maintained that his objection was specifically to the Quranic inscription and not to Kareena's choice of attire or celebration of Diwali. "Let me make it very clear: people are free to celebrate whichever festival they wish and wear whatever clothes they want. Our objection is only to the Quranic verse. Even if she had worn it on Eid, it would still have been objectionable," Hafeez said.

Advocate Mohammad Zafar, said the legal notice sought the removal of the social media posts and warned that further legal remedies could be explored if the demand was not met. "The main objection of my client is not to wearing the jewellery but to the Quranic verse inscribed on it, known as Ayat al-Kursi, which is considered very holy and sacred. We believe that the sentiments of the Muslim community have been hurt by the way it has been presented on social media and worn. We are issuing a demand notice seeking the removal of the post," Zafar said. He added that they could approach the police or a court, depending on the legal remedies available to them.

Support from Hindu Utsav Samiti

Meanwhile, the Hindu Utsav Samiti has defended Kareena, rejecting the demand for an apology. Its president, Chandrashekhar Tiwari, said the actress had the right to follow her religious traditions and celebrate Diwali. Drawing a comparison with his own religious pendant featuring Goddess Bhagwati, Tiwari said wearing a religious symbol close to one's heart should not invite objections. "If Quranic verses are placed at a sacred spot, close to the heart, I do not think there should be any objection to it," he said.

Tiwari also questioned whether the fact that Kareena wore the pendant on Diwali had contributed to the controversy. He said the actress should not apologise and that the Hindu Utsav Samiti and Sanskriti Bachao Manch supported her. "Absolutely not. I do not think Kareena Kapoor needs to apologise in any way. Hindu Utsav Samiti and Sanskriti Bachao Manch support her and her actions," said Tiwari. (ANI)