    Kareena Kapoor Khan channels her inner boss-lady vibes; reveals her love for chocolate brownie

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood star and fashion icon, shares boss lady vibes in photos while expressing her love for chocolate brownies

    Kareena Kapoor Khan channels her inner boss-lady vibes; reveals her love for chocolate brownie ATG
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 8:14 AM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is a multifaceted Bollywood actress and fashion icon renowned for her vibrant and cheerful personality. Alongside her unwavering commitment to maintaining her fitness, she openly embraces her passion for delectable food. A little while ago, she delighted her fans by sharing a series of images on social media, expressing her genuine affection for chocolate brownies.

    Recognized for her love of a variety of culinary delights, including biryani and pastries, Kareena Kapoor Khan is frequently spotted in the city, either heading to or returning from her rigorous workout sessions. She generously offers glimpses of her pilates and yoga routines, often conducted in the comfort of her own home.

    ALSO READ: Dunki Drop 1 bash: Shah Rukh Khan is 'excited' to romance in films after years reveals King Khan himself; Read

    In her most recent posts, the 'Udta Punjab' actress showcased her confident and poised demeanor while donning a stylish waistcoat and a pair of tailored pants, radiating a strong and empowered "boss lady" aura. Her ensemble, featuring earthy brown tones, was complemented by a pair of high heels and an exquisite vintage watch, adding an extra touch of elegance to her overall look. Kareena's makeup was kept fresh and understated, with glossy lips and casually tousled hair, rounding off her chic and effortless appearance.

    Accompanying the picture album, Kareena Kapoor Khan humorously shared her deep-rooted love for chocolate brownies with her followers. She playfully captioned the images, "I'm eating a chocolate brownie tonight. What about you?"

    ALSO READ: Dunki Drop 1 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan as punjabi-munda 'Hardy' gives desi vibes [WATCH]

    In her illustrious career spanning several decades, Kareena Kapoor Khan has left an indelible mark on the world of Hindi cinema by appearing in over 60 films. Her cinematic journey began in 2000 with the impactful debut in 'Refugee,' where she starred opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Throughout her career, she has portrayed iconic characters such as Poo in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and Geet in 'Jab We Met.' However, her acting prowess in films like 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon,' 'Chameli,' and 'Omkara' has also received widespread acclaim.

    More recently, Kareena made her debut in the world of digital streaming with 'Jaane Jaan' and played a pivotal role in both acting and co-producing the film 'The Buckingham Murders.'

