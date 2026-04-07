Filmmaker Karan Johar met Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in Tokyo during the promotional tour for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.' He described it as a 'once in a lifetime' fan moment, confessing his obsession with Streep and the original film.

In a striking crossover moment between Bollywood and Hollywood, Karan Johar recently met global cinema icons Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in Tokyo, Japan, as part of the international promotional tour for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.' Sharing the moment on his Instagram handle, Johar offered fans a glimpse into what can only be described as a rare convergence of cinematic and fashion legacies.

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Karan Johar's Fanboy Confession

Describing the encounter as a "once in a lifetime" moment, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' filmmaker wrote, "This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!!" He also wrote that meeting the two icons made his knees rattle.

"I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here's a another confession - my knees were RATTLING," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Anticipation Builds for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

The meeting comes at a time when anticipation is steadily building for the sequel to the 2006 cult classic, which famously explored the high-stakes world of fashion journalism. The original film left a lasting cultural imprint, driven by Streep's portrayal of the formidable Miranda Priestly and Hathaway's transformation as Andy Sachs. Their reunion for the sequel has already sparked excitement amongst fans.

Cast and Crew Details

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' reunites the original main cast and brings back director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna.

The sequel also expands its ensemble with new cast members including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J Shen, Pauline Chalamet, BJ Novak and Conrad Ricamora.

Additionally, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the original film.

Backed by 20th Century Studios, the film is set for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026. (ANI)