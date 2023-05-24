Karan Johar to make comeback in action genre with Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan

On their official Twitter account, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions sent a somewhat cryptic statement about an upcoming announcement. According to the tweet, there will be a major announcement on Karan's return to the director's chair in a new form, thereby ushering in a new era. Well, Bollywood Hungama is the first to let you know that the aforementioned movie is a two-hero action project with Karan as the director. If what we hear about the project is accurate, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan will play the key characters.

Even though the male protagonists for the movie are now Tiger and Varun, Karan is hard at work securing the female leads as well. The source interestingly indicates that Karan has been considering trying something new for some time, "Karan has been looking for a shift in genres, and with action films doing well, and being well received by the audience, he feels that this is the perfect genre for his to start."

According to a source who spoke to a major media outlet, Karan has been producing a particular style of movie for the past 25 years and is looking to explore and alter. Change is good, and given his background in filmmaking, he will most definitely find it easy. However, Karan is currently looking at the action genre as his new favourite.

Current work front: With his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the blockbuster machine Karan Johar will take the helm for the first time in seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). For the much anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the key roles, Karan Johar and the team will reveal a new poster/teaser. Legendary performers Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi also appear in the movie. On July 28, 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be shown in theatres.

According to a source in a reputable media outlet, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan will play the lead characters in a movie that has not yet been given a title and will be directed by Karan Johar.

