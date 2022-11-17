Karan Johar to launch Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim: reports

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan is not new to headlines. The star kid is already working in the film industry as an assistant director to Karan Johar. His is presently assisting him for the upcoming film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

While Ibrahim Ali Khan is technically already a part of the Hindi film industry, his Bollywood debut as an actor is much awaited. Now, reports are doing rounds regarding his acting debut, and it is none other than Karan Johar who will launch him.

According to media reports, Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film may come in 2023, which will be directed by Kayoj Irani, son of Boman Irani. It is being told that the story of the film will revolve around the Defence Force and it will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. However, there is no official confirmation about the film yet. But it is being said that the film will be of big budget and Ibrahim's character will also be special.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh have two children from their marriage – Sara and Ibrahim. While Sara has already marked her acting debut a few years ago, Ibrahim is still working behind the camera. At the same time, compared to her elder sister, Ibrahim maintains a very low profile on social media, and has an Instagram account that is private.

Speaking of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s private life, the star kid was rumoured to be dating ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ star Palak Tiwari. The two were spotted leaving a restaurant together in Mumbai some time back which led to buzz about their rumoured relationship. However, there was no confirmation of this from the either. In fact, it was later reported that the two are nothing but good friends.

Meanwhile, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, the film in which Ibrahim Ali Khan assisted Karan Johar, marks the return of KJo to the director’s chair after seven long years. The film also features actors Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra, and is expected to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.