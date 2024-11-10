When Jayalalitha mother Sandhya insulted Sobhan Babu; here's what happened NEXT

Shobhan Babu was adored by Telugu fans. However, his rise to stardom was marked by instances of humiliation, including a particularly hurtful incident involving colorism.

Renowned Telugu actor Shobhan Babu remains an evergreen hero across generations. His looks were admired, especially after the success of 'Soggadu,' a film that resonated with women.

Shobhan Babu, also known as Natashekhara, came from a humble background. He started his acting journey through theatre and gradually made his way into films, climbing the ladder of success step by step.

Shobhan Babu faced humiliation early in his career, particularly from Jayalalitha's mother, Sandhya, who criticized his complexion. He was initially chosen for 'Gudachari 116' but was replaced due to Sandhya's objections.

Sandhya, Jayalalitha's mother, insulted Shobhan Babu's complexion on the sets of 'Gudachari 116,' leading to his replacement with Krishna. Despite a smaller role, Shobhan Babu's performance garnered attention.

Shobhan Babu's impactful performance in 'Gudachari 116' brought him recognition. He later achieved great success, becoming a sought-after hero. The insult from Jayalalitha's mother remained with him.

Shobhan Babu, now a leading actor, suggested Jayalalitha for a film he was working on. Jayalalitha, sympathetic to his past experience, agreed. They grew close during filming.

Shobhan Babu and Jayalalitha became close, but their relationship remained limited due to his existing family. This was revealed by senior journalist Immandi Ramarao in an interview, suggesting a form of revenge by Shobhan Babu.

Latest Videos