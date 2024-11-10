Simbu-Nayanthara to Siddharth-Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 9 Kollywood's famous couples who parted ways

It's common for actors and actresses to fall in love in the film industry, but breakups are more frequent than marriages.

Love Failure Couples in Kollywood

Cinema brings many lovebirds together. It's not new for actors to fall in love. While Kollywood has successful love stories like Suriya-Jyothika, Ajith-Shalini, and Sneha-Prasanna, there are also tales of heartbreak. Let's explore them.

Kamal Haasan and Srividya

Kamal Haasan - Srividya Kamal Haasan, known for his romantic roles, had a first love that didn't materialize. He was deeply in love with actress Srividya. Though their love remained unfulfilled, they cherished it till the end. Kamal even fulfilled Srividya's last wish during her final moments battling cancer.

Nayanthara and Simbu

Nayanthara - Simbu Love blossomed between Simbu and Nayanthara during "Vallavan." They appeared together at events, and marriage seemed imminent. However, leaked intimate photos led to their breakup.

Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara

Nayanthara - Prabhu Deva After Simbu, Nayanthara fell in love with Prabhu Deva, even considering leaving cinema and converting for him. Their relationship reached the verge of marriage but ultimately ended. Nayanthara later married Vignesh Shivan.

Simbu and Hansika

Simbu - Hansika Following his breakup with Nayanthara, Simbu dated Hansika during "Vaalu." Their relationship lasted a year. Hansika later married Sohael Kathuriya.

Anirudh and Andrea

Anirudh - Andrea Composer Anirudh fell for singer Andrea at 19. Leaked intimate photos led to their split. Anirudh attributed the breakup to Andrea being older.

Siddharth and Samantha

Siddharth - Samantha Siddharth and Samantha were deeply in love, even performing temple rituals for marriage. However, disagreements ended their relationship.

Jai and Anjali

Jai - Anjali Love blossomed between Jai and Anjali during "Engeyum Eppodhum." Disagreements led to their separation.

Vishal and Varalaxmi

Vishal - Varalaxmi Vishal and Varalaxmi (Sarathkumar's daughter) were in love. However, due to a rift between Vishal and her father, Varalaxmi ended the relationship. She later married Nikholai.

Kavin and Losliya

Kavin - Losliya

In the course of Bigg Boss, Kavin develops feelings for Losliya. After the performance, they decided to discontinue their relationship.

