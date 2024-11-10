Simbu-Nayanthara to Siddharth-Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 9 Kollywood's famous couples who parted ways

It's common for actors and actresses to fall in love in the film industry, but breakups are more frequent than marriages.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 1:11 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

Love Failure Couples in Kollywood

Cinema brings many lovebirds together. It's not new for actors to fall in love. While Kollywood has successful love stories like Suriya-Jyothika, Ajith-Shalini, and Sneha-Prasanna, there are also tales of heartbreak. Let's explore them.

article_image2

Kamal Haasan and Srividya

Kamal Haasan - Srividya

Kamal Haasan, known for his romantic roles, had a first love that didn't materialize. He was deeply in love with actress Srividya. Though their love remained unfulfilled, they cherished it till the end. Kamal even fulfilled Srividya's last wish during her final moments battling cancer.

article_image3

Nayanthara and Simbu

Nayanthara - Simbu

Love blossomed between Simbu and Nayanthara during "Vallavan." They appeared together at events, and marriage seemed imminent. However, leaked intimate photos led to their breakup.

article_image4

Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara

Nayanthara - Prabhu Deva

After Simbu, Nayanthara fell in love with Prabhu Deva, even considering leaving cinema and converting for him. Their relationship reached the verge of marriage but ultimately ended. Nayanthara later married Vignesh Shivan.

article_image5

Simbu and Hansika

Simbu - Hansika

Following his breakup with Nayanthara, Simbu dated Hansika during "Vaalu." Their relationship lasted a year. Hansika later married Sohael Kathuriya.

article_image6

Anirudh and Andrea

Anirudh - Andrea

Composer Anirudh fell for singer Andrea at 19. Leaked intimate photos led to their split. Anirudh attributed the breakup to Andrea being older.

article_image7

Siddharth and Samantha

Siddharth - Samantha

Siddharth and Samantha were deeply in love, even performing temple rituals for marriage. However, disagreements ended their relationship.

article_image8

Jai and Anjali

Jai - Anjali

Love blossomed between Jai and Anjali during "Engeyum Eppodhum." Disagreements led to their separation.

article_image9

Vishal and Varalaxmi

Vishal - Varalaxmi

Vishal and Varalaxmi (Sarathkumar's daughter) were in love. However, due to a rift between Vishal and her father, Varalaxmi ended the relationship. She later married Nikholai.

article_image10

Kavin and Losliya

Kavin - Losliya
In the course of Bigg Boss, Kavin develops feelings for Losliya. After the performance, they decided to discontinue their relationship.

