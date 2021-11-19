  • Facebook
    Kapil Sharma asks Kartik Aaryan on his relationship status, here's what the actor said

    On The Kapil Sharma Show, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has opened up about his relationship status. Read to know about whether the actor is single or in an affair. The actor will be next seen in Dhamaka.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 11:47 AM IST
    In the next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, we shall get to see Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash, who will be promoting their movie Dhamaka. Sony TV had shared a funny promo, and if you see the same, you will burst out laughing.

    In the clip, Kapil is asking Kartik if he is in a relationship or seriously dating anyone? He also asks the actor if he had learnt to hide his affairs. The actor replies by saying, "Voh kaunsa gana hai, ‘Chupana bhi nahi aata, Batana bhi nahi aata” and starts laughing. The comedian then asks him a true/false question that does he fall in love with his co-stars or are those rumours to promote his film? Archana starts singing the song, "Chupana bhi nahi aata" and everyone bursts out laughing.

    Although the actor is not dating anyone publicly, rumours had done roundabouts about his alleged romantic affair with his Love Aaj Kal co-actor Sara Ali Khan. It had created a lot of headlines. The rumours started doing roundabouts when they were shooting for the movie which was directed by Imtiaz Ali. Although before the film got released, reports were floating online that the pair had headed for separation.

    On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in Dhamaka. The actor essays the role of a news reporter whose name is Arjun Pathak. Ram Madhvani of Aarya and Neerja fame has helmed the movie and will be premiered on Netflix today. Are you excited to watch the movie?  The audiences have praised the movie's trailer, and it looks like the movie will set the screen on fire. To talk about the trailer, Kartik is seen getting embroiled in a serious situation when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. It is shown that one call changes his entire life. 

