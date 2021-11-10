  • Facebook
    Is Kartik Aaryan not happy with his profession? Check out Dhamaka's latest promo video (WATCH)

    Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films that hits the screens from November 19; check out it's latest promo video

    Is Kartik Aaryan not happy with his profession? Check out Dhamaka's latest promo video (WATCH) RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2021, 5:02 PM IST
    Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan turns TV journalist for his upcoming film Dhamaka. The film trailer has won him constant attention and praise as the actor will be playing a very different avatar for the first time. Before Dhamaka release, which is on November 19, Kartik shared a promo of the movie and his avatar as the news reporter named Arjun Pathak, and his advice will go straight through the heart.

    Kartik shared the short promo to his social media writing, "Kuchh paane ke liye Kitna kuchh khone ko taiyaar ho aap !! #Dhamaka 💥 #19Nov #ArjunPathak" Kartik indeed has left all awaiting the release of the film with this intense and exciting promo. It looks super promising, which is why the fans are all the more excited for Kartik's Dhamaka now.

    Kartik is set to impress fans with his whole avatar in this upcoming thriller by Ram Madhvani. Recently Ram Madhvani opened up about working with Kartik Aaryan. He was all full of praise for him. Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'Kartik Aaryan's work have liked since his first film'; says director Anees Bazmee

    In the trailer video, Kartik left a massive impact on the audience with the opening scenes. The video became viral within no time and garnered so many rave reviews from critics, fans and celebs. The film is going to be the biggest blockbuster of Kartik's career. Dhamaka guarantees to showcase his finest ever act, bringing out the best in him. Kartik delivers an altogether unconventional persona in the film.

    Kartik will be next seen in films like Captain India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sajid Nadiadwala's next, Freddy and Shehzada.

