Sara Ali Khan’s gym look to Nora Fatehi’s desi avatar, have a look at what the stars were doing in the city

Fandom of actors are always thrilled with every moment of their favourite celebrity, and so are we. Bringing you your daily dose of celebrity spotting, here is what the stars were up to on a Tuesday morning.

The fitness freak that she is, Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside her gym in Mumbai’s Bandra on Tuesday morning. Come any day, Sara never skips her gym schedule. In a grey tank top and shorts, Sara looked gym-ready in her attire. Similar to her Monday look, Sara was once again seen wearing a personalised mask with her initials ‘SAK’ on it. However, this time around, her choice of the mask was in black colour with ‘SAK’ printed in electric pink colour. She carried her pink jute bag along with her on her way out, while waving and greeting the paps who were there to click her. The actress is quite a favourite of the photographers as they never fail to click her, and in return, she always greets them sweetly, readily acknowledging to get snapped.

Nora Fatehi’s desi avatar to very much a hit among her fans. While she was seen in a bright yellow chikankari kurta on Monday, she donned a printed floral salwar suit on her way to the airport. Nora’s bare make-up look and the soothing hues of her salwar suit have been successful in keeping the fashion police at bay. Her nude stilettoes matched up with her attire pretty well.

Rakhi Khanna’s choice of a knee-length printed off-shoulder dress is pretty much what we would recommend for a day outing attire. The balloon sleeves attached with an elastic at the end of it only added more drama to her dress. Rashi completed her look by keeping her hair open and carrying a black handbag along with her. ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan sports personalised mask, pics inside

Daisy Shah is one of those actresses who have undergone an immense physical transformation, shedding kilograms of weight. Seen outside her gym in Mumbai’s suburban Khar area, Daisy opted for plain black joggers teamed up with a basic white t-shirt. She carried a white checkered tote bag with her to the gym as she walked in her black flip flops.