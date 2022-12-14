Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty took a major dig at people who called his film 'low-budget', says 'it's my biggest film

    Rishab Shetty's Kantara has grossed more than Rs 400 crore at the box office in all languages despite being made on an estimated budget of Rs 16 crore. 

    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 9:16 AM IST

    Rishab Shetty disagrees with people who believe his newest Kannada hit, Kantara, was a "low-budget" picture. Kantara was allegedly built on a Rs 16 crore budget and went on to gross more than Rs 400 crore at the box office in all languages, making it one of the year's most successful films.

    However, when asked about the film's budget, Rishab Shetty stated in an interview that Kantara is a big-budget film for him. "My previous film cost only 10% of Kantara's budget." Kantara, in comparison, is a big-budget picture for me," he was quoted as saying by Track Tollywood.

    Kantara was first released on September 30, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, following a few weeks later. Rishab Shetty wrote and directed the film. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films and stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in major parts.

    The Hindi version, in recent weeks, upstaged several Bollywood films. Several celebrities have praised the film, including Prabhas, Dhanush, Anushka Shetty, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Shilpa 

    Recently, Kamal Haasan, a cinema legend, praised Rishab Shetty's Kantara. Kantara, according to Haasan, was one of the films that "blew" his mind in 2022. In an interview with Film Companion, Haasan remarked of Rishab Shetty's directorial, "Kantara is a terrific example." I am overjoyed because I am also a member of the Kannada film industry. So, I believe the clouds have parted and that more and more people in Karnataka, the land that gave us films like Vamsa Vriksha, Ondanondu Kaladalli, and Kaadu, are thinking differently. Those days, I believe, are returning."
     

