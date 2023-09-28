Kannur Squad Movie Review: Is Mammootty starrer worth watching? Read more

The much-awaited movie starring Mammootty hit the silver screen on September 28, and fans are in a state of eager anticipation. Since its release, the film has garnered praise for its technical aspects.

The much-awaited movie starring Mammootty hit the silver screen on September 28, and fans are in a state of eager anticipation. Since its release, the film has garnered praise for its technical aspects. In this movie, Mammootty takes on the role of a police officer, promising an engaging cinematic experience for his fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

As per the latest reports, the movie has leaked online on various websites after its theatrical release. The makers are upset with the move and stated that the movie was made with the continuous efforts of all members and should be appreciated in the way it should be.

The first half of the movie turned out to be super hit and suspenseful. Outstanding screenplay was there without any lag and top notch thrilling elements.

The trailer for Mammootty's investigation thriller,' Kannur Squad, was released on September 7. The trailer was released on the occasion of the 72nd birthday of Malayalam cinema's legendary actor, Mammootty. The movie is directed by Roby Varghese Raj and produced by Mammootty himself under the banner of MammoottyKampany

The trailer gives a glimpse of intense action sequences, suspenseful plot twists, and a narrative that will keep audiences interested.

'Kannur Squad' emerges as a gripping crime thriller that capitalizes on Mammootty's exceptional acting talent. The trailer kicks off with a striking aerial view of the enchanting Kannur district in Kerala, immediately setting the stage for what appears to be a highly immersive and enthralling cinematic journey.

Kishore, Vijayaraghavan, Rony David Raj, Azeez Nedumangad, and Shabareesh Varma play vital roles in this film. The film will be distributed under the banner of Dulquer Salman's production house, Wayfarer Film.