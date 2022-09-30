Bhediya Teaser show glimpses of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon’s horror-comedy; trailer to be out on THIS date

The makers of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Bhediya’ have released the film's first teaser on Friday. Although not much has been revealed in the teaser, it does give a glimpse into the dark world of the upcoming horror comedy.

The makers of ‘Bhediya’, starring actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, have dropped the film's first teaser, taking the audience through glimpses of the horror-comedy film. The film is said to be an Indian take on the werewolf myth.

The teaser of Bhediya’ takes the audience through the mystic hills of Arunachal Pradesh but does not show much about the film. It also gives a sneak peek of the VFX that has been used in the film with a narration in the voice of Varun Dhawan.

Moving forward, the ‘Bhediya’ makers also revealed the trailer date along with the teaser release. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Varun Dhawan, who shared the teaser on his handle, wrote in the caption: “Banenge insaan uska naashta! 🐺 Bhediya trailer howling on 19th October, 2022. #BhediyaTrailerOn19thOct.”

ALSO READ: Fahadh Faasil teams up with KGF's Hombale Films for Dhoomam; check out the first-look poster

Take a look at the teaser here:

The brief video has been set from the point o view of a bloodthirsty 'bhediya'. It shows the wolf on a hunt as it chases a man through thick forests, further showing a thriller chase between the two. The chase scene is followed by a stunning VFX shot which shows the ‘Bhediya’ figure made from flames in the middle of the jungle.

ALSO READ: Trevor Noah quits 'The Daily Show'; talks of India in farewell speech

The makers will drop the official trailer of ‘Bhediya’ of the film on October 19. It will be released on the day when Varun Dhawan will complete 10 years of his journey in the Hindi film industry after he was launched by Karan Johar in ‘Student of the Year’ alongside actors Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film has been backed by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. ‘Bhediya’ is all set to hit the theatres by the end of this year, on November 25. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars actors Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among many others.