Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut's sarcastic reaction to 'Chacha Choudhary' Karan Johar's comeback is savage; know details

    KJo maintained how he isn’t the one to fall despite a flood of lies and implied that he is not among those who would bow down to the negativity around him. Know more.

    Kangana Ranaut's sarcastic reaction to 'Chacha Chaudhary' Karan Johar's comeback is savage; know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

    Kangana Ranaut has once again made it to the headlines as she took a dig at Karan Johar for bullying Priyanka Chopra. The actress shared a video of KJo, who said he does not want to work with her and trolled him for his remark.

    The video featured Johar saying, “When she (Kangana) says movie mafia, what does she mean? Because what does she think we are doing, sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes our mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her."

    ALSO READ: 'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador

    He added, "I do that because maybe I am not interested to work with Kangana. And that does not make me a movie mafia. It makes me a man with an opinion. I appreciate that she had a great perspective. Everyone lauded her for coming on my show. People said she gave it off to Karan. I would say, of course, but I was gracious enough to keep everything."

    'Thalaivii' star NerpKangana reacted to Karan Johar's statement. She said, "How Karan mocked me on the IIFA stage. He said, how, I am jobless and looking for a job? I mean, look at my talent. And look at your movies. I mean, really?."

    After many fan pages shared the video, Kangana dropped the viral video on her Instagram story and added, "Chacha Choudhary. Thanks for these frivolous outbursts. When I establish myself as a filmmaker and producer, I will rub these in your face."

    Karan Johar came under scanner for allegedly burning down the careers of two leading actresses in the Hindi film business, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. The filmmaker is often chastised and accused of favoring celebrity kids. However, in the midst of the outrage, Karan Johar shared a cryptic poem in Hindi, which mainly mentioned, 'Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi.'

    KJo maintained that he is not the one to fall despite a flood of lies. KJo shared he is not among those who would bow down to the negativity around him. His note read, "Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi." He further wrote that no matter how much one tries to smear and tarnish him and show him in a bad light. But, he is not among those who would die.

    ALSO READ: Nafisa Ali's vintage picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra in polo tournament is unmissable

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Emma Watson pens down heart-warming note on turning 33; here's what she said vma

    Emma Watson pens down heart-warming note on turning 33; here's what she said

    Kerala court on Kantara song Varaha Roopam: Injunction against playing it in theatres, OTT platforms RBA

    Kerala court on Kantara song Varaha Roopam: Injunction against playing it in theatres, OTT platforms

    Deepika Padukone's Bhutan vacay pictures are treat to your eyes-SEE photos and videos RBA

    Deepika Padukone's Bhutan vacay pictures are treat to your eyes-SEE photos and videos

    pro-wrestling WWE/AEW rumours: Seth Rollins going off-script, CM Punk return and more-ayh

    WWE/AEW rumours: Seth Rollins going off-script, CM Punk return and more

    When is Coachella 2023? Know who will perform, where to watch, timings and more RBA

    When is Coachella 2023? Know who will perform, where to watch, timings and more

    Recent Stories

    SEXY PHOTOS: Jacqueline Fernandez looks dazzling in lavender crop top, thigh-high slit skirt, SEE PICS

    SEXY PHOTOS: Jacqueline Fernandez looks dazzling in lavender crop top, thigh-high slit skirt, SEE PICS

    Nahi le gaye to nahi Atiq Ahmed last words on son burial minutes before being shot dead gcw

    'Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye..’: Atiq Ahmed’s last words on son's burial minutes before being shot dead

    PM Modi most popular world leader for reason Watch US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo hail this visionary gcw

    'PM Modi most popular world leader for reason': Watch US Secretary of Commerce hail this 'visionary'

    Emma Watson pens down heart-warming note on turning 33; here's what she said vma

    Emma Watson pens down heart-warming note on turning 33; here's what she said

    Kerala: Mob assaults man alleging areca nut theft; 4 arrested anr

    Kerala: Mob assaults man alleging areca nut theft; 4 arrested

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon