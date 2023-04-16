Kangana Ranaut's sarcastic reaction to 'Chacha Choudhary' Karan Johar's comeback is savage; know details

KJo maintained how he isn’t the one to fall despite a flood of lies and implied that he is not among those who would bow down to the negativity around him. Know more.

Kangana Ranaut has once again made it to the headlines as she took a dig at Karan Johar for bullying Priyanka Chopra. The actress shared a video of KJo, who said he does not want to work with her and trolled him for his remark.

The video featured Johar saying, “When she (Kangana) says movie mafia, what does she mean? Because what does she think we are doing, sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes our mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her."

ALSO READ: 'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador

He added, "I do that because maybe I am not interested to work with Kangana. And that does not make me a movie mafia. It makes me a man with an opinion. I appreciate that she had a great perspective. Everyone lauded her for coming on my show. People said she gave it off to Karan. I would say, of course, but I was gracious enough to keep everything."

'Thalaivii' star NerpKangana reacted to Karan Johar's statement. She said, "How Karan mocked me on the IIFA stage. He said, how, I am jobless and looking for a job? I mean, look at my talent. And look at your movies. I mean, really?."

After many fan pages shared the video, Kangana dropped the viral video on her Instagram story and added, "Chacha Choudhary. Thanks for these frivolous outbursts. When I establish myself as a filmmaker and producer, I will rub these in your face."

Karan Johar came under scanner for allegedly burning down the careers of two leading actresses in the Hindi film business, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. The filmmaker is often chastised and accused of favoring celebrity kids. However, in the midst of the outrage, Karan Johar shared a cryptic poem in Hindi, which mainly mentioned, 'Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi.'

KJo maintained that he is not the one to fall despite a flood of lies. KJo shared he is not among those who would bow down to the negativity around him. His note read, "Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi." He further wrote that no matter how much one tries to smear and tarnish him and show him in a bad light. But, he is not among those who would die.

ALSO READ: Nafisa Ali's vintage picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra in polo tournament is unmissable