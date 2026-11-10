BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has launched a sharp attack on Sonia Gandhi, questioning the Congress leader's political rise and linking the deaths of various family members to a series of suspicious coincidences she encountered while researching her film.

Kangana Ranaut Attacks Sonia Gandhi Over Political Dynasty

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut has launched a sharp attack on senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, questioning her rise to political prominence and describing the sequence of events surrounding the Gandhi family as a series of “way too many coincidences”. In a strongly worded post on her Instagram Stories, Kangana alleged that Sonia Gandhi's entry into the Gandhi family and the subsequent deaths of several members of the political dynasty raised questions that, according to her, had not received enough public attention. Kangana said her remarks were informed by research into Indian politics and the Gandhi family that she conducted while working on her 2025 directorial film 'Emergency.'

Connecting The Gandhi Family History

Referencing the ongoing global discussion around the Nvidia honey trap controversy, the actor-turned-politician began her post by writing, "Everyone is talking about the Nvidia honey trap controversy." She then questioned the political developments surrounding the Gandhi family, writing, "For Emergency, I did a lot of research on Indian politics and the Gandhi family, and I must confess that one thing I could never wrap my head around is that one mysterious foreign national enters the Gandhi family."

Allegations On Political Succession

In her post, Kangana referred to the deaths of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, linking these tragedies to the political succession within the Gandhi family. She wrote, "Indira Gandhi killed, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, all potential heirs to the throne killed, leaving just one and only sympathy choice for the throne: that one foreign national called Sonia Gandhi." Kangana further described the sequence of events as involving "way too many coincidences", suggesting that the circumstances deserved greater public scrutiny.

Critique Of Congress Leadership

Ranaut also criticised Sonia Gandhi's political influence and tenure, accusing the Congress leader of promoting foreign agendas. In her lengthy Instagram post, she alleged that Sonia Gandhi had openly propagated foreign interests. She also questioned the Congress veteran's political leadership over several decades. She concluded her message by referring to the 2014 general elections, writing that Sonia Gandhi continued to head the government for decades "until of course 2014 happened."

The 2014 Indian general election was a major watershed moment in Indian political history, bringing a definitive end to ten years of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule led by the Indian National Congress. The BJP, led by its prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, won a decisive 282 seats on its own. Indian National Congress (INC) suffered an electoral defeat, crashing down to just 44 seats. Following the landslide victory, Narendra Modi transitioned from his 13-year tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to be sworn in as the 15th Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, succeeding Dr Manmohan Singh.