Were Sushant Singh Rajput- Sara Ali Khan in love? Here's what late star's friend Samuel Haokip once said

On Sushant Singh Rajput's third death anniversary, we look back to one shocking report revealing that Kedarnath stars Rajput and Sara Ali Khan were in love and said they separated due to the pressure of the Bollywood mafia.

As we mark actor Sushant Singh Rajput's third anniversary of his unfortunate passing on June 14, his devoted fans continue to pay tribute to his legacy and accomplishments. The untimely death of Sushant in 2020 shocked the entertainment industry and severely upset his dedicated fans. Sushant was a multi-talented actor who excelled in both television and Bollywood, making an unforgettable impression on the business. He was well-known for his outstanding performances in films such as Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Chhichhore, which garnered him critical praise and a devoted following.

During that time, late actor Sushant's closest friend and flatmate Samuel Haokip shared some stunning details about SSR on his Instagram account. He said in his article that Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan were in love during the Kedarnath promotions.

Samuel Haokip's article on Rajput's love life is causing quite a stir. According to Samuel, Rajput used to tell him everything about his life, including his affections for Sara Ali Khan. He also stated that Sara was the one who snapped it off.

Taking to Instagram, Samuel Haokip wrote, "I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions Sushnat and Sara were totally in love. They were inseparable. so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships. Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant's life be it family, friends and staff. I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiraiyaa's box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood Mafia (sic)".

Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput:

Sara Ali Khan was asked by a reporter what one thing she would take from Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara paused for a bit during the chat. She became overwhelmed when she heard the name of late actor Sushant.

When asked what one thing she would have taken from SSR, Sara replied, "I think, his sense of knowledge." Meanwhile, the actress has mentioned Sushant multiple times. Sara has always remembered SSR in her prayers, whether it is his death or birth anniversary.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai’s Bandra. The actor was last seen in the movie Dil Bechara.



