Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Were Sushant Singh Rajput- Sara Ali Khan in love? Here's what late star's friend Samuel Haokip once said

    On Sushant Singh Rajput's third death anniversary, we look back to one shocking report revealing that Kedarnath stars Rajput and Sara Ali Khan were in love and said they separated due to the pressure of the Bollywood mafia. 

    Were Sushant Singh Rajput- Sara Ali Khan in love? Here's what late star's friend Samuel Haokip once said RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 8:38 AM IST

    As we mark actor Sushant Singh Rajput's third anniversary of his unfortunate passing on June 14, his devoted fans continue to pay tribute to his legacy and accomplishments. The untimely death of Sushant in 2020 shocked the entertainment industry and severely upset his dedicated fans. Sushant was a multi-talented actor who excelled in both television and Bollywood, making an unforgettable impression on the business.  He was well-known for his outstanding performances in films such as Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Chhichhore, which garnered him critical praise and a devoted following. 

    During that time, late actor Sushant's closest friend and flatmate Samuel Haokip shared some stunning details about SSR on his Instagram account. He said in his article that Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan were in love during the Kedarnath promotions.

    Also Read: Disha Patani Turns 31: Bestie Mouni Roy celebrates actress's birthday with heartwarming post

    Samuel Haokip's article on Rajput's love life is causing quite a stir. According to Samuel, Rajput used to tell him everything about his life, including his affections for Sara Ali Khan. He also stated that Sara was the one who snapped it off.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Anjali Arora to Bebika Dhurve- meet 7 dynamic female contestants

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Samuel Haokip (@jamlenpao)


    Taking to Instagram, Samuel Haokip wrote, "I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions Sushnat and Sara were totally in love. They were inseparable. so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships. Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant's life be it family, friends and staff. I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiraiyaa's box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood Mafia (sic)".

    Also Read: Adipurush movie review OUT: Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film worth your MONEY? Read this

    Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput:
    Sara Ali Khan was asked by a reporter what one thing she would take from Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara paused for a bit during the chat. She became overwhelmed when she heard the name of late actor Sushant. 

    Also Read: SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT DEATH ANNIVERSARY: FROM TV TO BOLLYWOOD-KNOW HOW HE WON MILLIONS OF HEARTS

    When asked what one thing she would have taken from SSR, Sara replied, "I think, his sense of knowledge." Meanwhile, the actress has mentioned Sushant multiple times. Sara has always remembered SSR in her prayers, whether it is his death or birth anniversary.

    Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai’s Bandra. The actor was last seen in the movie Dil Bechara.


     

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 8:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: From TV to Bollywood-know how he won millions of hearts RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: From TV to Bollywood-know how he won millions of hearts

    Avatar 3 James Cameron blockbuster franchise gets delayed here when upcoming instalments will release RBA

    Avatar 3: James Cameron’s blockbuster franchise gets delayed; here's when upcoming instalments will release

    Shah Rukh Khan to Prabhu Deva: 7 Bollywood actors who embraced late-life fatherhood ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan to Prabhu Deva: 7 Bollywood actors who embraced late-life fatherhood

    Bigg Boss OTT: Anjali Arora to Bebika Dhurve- meet 7 dynamic female contestants ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT: Anjali Arora to Bebika Dhurve- meet 7 dynamic female contestants

    BTS 10th anniversary: Global Superstars yet South Korea made no exception for Army service

    BTS 10th anniversary: Global Superstars yet South Korea made no exception for Army service

    Recent Stories

    AP EAMCET 2023 Result updates toppers, how to check results and more

    AP EAMCET 2023 Result at 10:30 am; How to check results and more

    DMK Senthil Balaji breaks down in ED custody after arrest, complains of chest pain AJR

    DMK's Senthil Balaji breaks down in ED custody after arrest, complains of chest pain

    Kerala news LIVE 14 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments

    Kerala News LIVE: Massive fire breaks out in Kozhikode; 2 shops gutted

    Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: From TV to Bollywood-know how he won millions of hearts RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: From TV to Bollywood-know how he won millions of hearts

    Avatar 3 James Cameron blockbuster franchise gets delayed here when upcoming instalments will release RBA

    Avatar 3: James Cameron’s blockbuster franchise gets delayed; here's when upcoming instalments will release

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon