Dhaakad Box Office Day 1: Kangana Ranaut’s film is the lowest opener of her career

Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Dhaakad’ which opened against Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, is one of the lowest openers of her career. The film has grossed less than ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’ and ‘Panga’.

Friday saw two films clashing at the box office – Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad and Kartik Aaryan, Kaira Advani-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022, Dhaakad has failed to attract the audience to the horror-comedy. Kangana’s film received mixed reviews from the audience, whereas, Kartik and Kaira’s family entertainer was hailed as a ‘winner’. Dhaakad has dashed Kangana's hopes at the box office on the very first day of its release. The opening day of the film was expected to be between Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore but the film could not meet up to the expectations. The opening day of Dhaakad has been less than the last two flops of Kangana's career, 'Judgmental Hai Kya' and 'Panga'. ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhaakad, leaked on Tamilrockers, telegram and more

Kangana Ranaut's film Dhaakad was released on about 2200 screens in the country. The cost of the film is estimated to be around Rs 85 crore. As per media reports, Kangana has taken a fee of about Rs 20 crore for this film. But looking at the opening figures of the film at the box office looks like Dhaakad will not be able to extract Kangana’s fees. ALSO READ: Dhaakad Twitter Review: Kangana Ranaut’s action-thriller gets mixed reviews

The opening day of 'Dhaakad' has been only Rs 1.20 crore according to the initial figures. The morning shows of the film were almost empty and till the afternoon the condition of the film was very bad. Whatever collection the film ‘Dhaakad' has achieved on the first day, it has happened due to its evening and night shows. Zee Studios, which earned a lot of money in director Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files', has released 'Dhaakad' and it seems to be making a lot of losses from this film.

On the other hand, Karthik Aryan's film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2', which was released along with the film 'Dhaakad', has taken such a strong opening on the very first day, that no other Bollywood film including Bachchhan Paandey and Gangubai Kathiawadi could earn. The biggest opening of this year so far in Hindi films has been Akshay Kumar's film 'Bachchan Pandey', which earned Rs 13.25 crore on the first day of release. Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu's film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' broke this record and took an opening of about Rs 14.75 crore.

