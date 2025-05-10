Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut stirred controversy with her strong remarks against Pakistan, following rising tensions between the two nations post-Operation Sindoor.

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has been in the news again for her biting political comments, this time against Pakistan amidst recent heightened tensions along the border states. While criticizing Pakistan on social media, she referred to Pakistanis as "bloody cockroaches" and asked them to be wiped out of the surface of the earth.

Kangana Ranaut's Controversial Statement

Kangana Ranaut resorted to Instagram Stories to exhibit her fury after Pakistan had shot missiles and drones into the rest of India on May 8. The missiles landed in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan, and thus India's forces retaliated haphazardly.

She re-posted a WION news report on Pakistan being scolded at the UN Security Council for its involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Accompanying the report, Kangana posted:

> "Bloody Cockroaches… creepy, nasty country full of terrorists… should be wiped off the world map only."

Operation Sindoor: India's Military Response

India had executed Operation Sindoor on 7 May against nine terrorist camps located in Pakistan and PoK. Operation Sindoor was a punitive act of reprisal after the Pahalgam terrorist strike, when 26 civilian and security officers' lives had been lost.

Kangana Ranaut was also outspoken on her support of India's air strike. She had already tweeted a video in Amritsar, praising the Indian S-400 missile defense system and calling upon the Jammu people to be courageous regardless of threats.

Public Reaction to Kangana's Statement

Kangana's remarks have elicited mixed reactions on social media. While there were some who praised her for condemning terrorism, there were others who condemned her for using harsh words. Some supported her stand, stating that Pakistan's behavior warranted a strong reaction, while others felt diplomatic efforts should be made.

Kangana Ranaut's has always been open and her statement is evidence of her vocal nationalist perspective. But this time, it has also stoked controversy over the stance of celebrities in geopolitical debate as many big celebs didn't take stand for their country. With tensions between India and Pakistan escalating, her words stoke current debate about military strategy and national security.