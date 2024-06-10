Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kanchana 4: Is Mrunal Thakur part of Raghava Lawrence's film? Read THIS

    Rumours have circulated that 'Sita Raman' actor Mrunal Thakur has been contacted for 'Kanchana 4'. The film's star and director Raghav Lawrence has responded to these claims.

    Reports claimed that after appearing in Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu films, Mrunal Thakur prepares for her Tamil debut. According to rumours, the actress might appear in Raghav Lawrence's film Kanchana 4. However, actor-director Raghav Lawrence has responded to these speculations, which will undoubtedly surprise Mrunal fans. 

    Raghav Lawrence clears the air
    Mrinal had already been contacted for the fourth instalment of the horror comedy franchise 'Kanchana', and word travelled quickly. However, all of these stories turned out to be rumours. Raghav Lawrence, the franchise's actor and director, has confirmed this. He stated on his Twitter account that any reports about the casting of 'Kanchana 4' is a rumour. "Hello, friends and admirers. All of the information about Kanchana 4 and its cast that is circulating on social media is hearsay. Official announcements will be made by Raghavendra Production. "Coming soon." Read his tweet. 

    Kanchana is a horror comedy franchise.
    Raghav Lawrence's Kanchana franchise has seen tremendous economic success in recent years. Every picture has a combination of humour and scary elements. Kanchana is a very successful horror comedy franchise in Tamil, commonly known as Muni. "Muni" was released in 2007. The film included performers such as Raghav Lawrence, Sarathkumar, and Lakshmi Rai.

    About Kanchana 4
    After 'Muni,' the sequel 'Muni 2' was published in 2011. It is also known as 'Kanchana 2'. The third installment of this franchise, 'Kanchana 3', was released in 2019 and grossed over 100 crores at the global box office. The producers are already preparing for the next instalment, 'Kanchana 4', although the names of the stars who will appear have yet to be released. 

