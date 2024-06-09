SEXY video and photos: Sunny Leone flaunts her HOT, voluptuous curves in red bikini

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone posted a video of her wearing a red hot bikini on her social media account. The actress was seen flaunting her perfect curves as she took a dip in the pool; take a look

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Sunny Leone ignited social media with her latest steamy video. The actress went to X and Instagram to post a video of herself enjoying a break in Thailand. Sunny changed into a red bikini for a day at the pool. The two-piece bikini highlighted her gorgeous contours.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

In the video, she strikes several postures, including diving in the pool while the camera captures her at her hottest. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Sunny uploaded the video, which features the track 'I Can't Get Enough' by Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, and J Balvin. Sharing the video, Sunny wrote, "Can't get enough!!"

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Watch the video below: Fans took to the comments section to show her love. "The red really looks good on her❤️," a comment read. "So beautiful ❤️❤️," another comment read. "You are so beautiful world❤️," a fan said.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Meanwhile, Sunny has a film in the works. Last week, she revealed that she will appear in Quotation Gang. The filmmakers also gave the audience to a trailer for Sunny Leone's project, in which they were surprised to see the actress in a rural and de-glam look.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

But the actress's involvement in the film piqued her fans' interest. She will play a calculating assassin who is a member of a violent group that engages in contract killings.



Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Sunny Leone's role will be portrayed as ferocious, cunning, and enigmatic, lending depth and mystery to the plot. Her character, which allowed her to escape her gorgeous image, provides significant complexity and mystery to the film's plot. Aside from Sunny Leone, 'Quotation Gang' will also include Jackie Shroff, Priya Mani, and Sara Arjun in key roles.