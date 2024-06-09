Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY video and photos: Sunny Leone flaunts her HOT, voluptuous curves in red bikini

    Bollywood actress Sunny Leone posted a video of her wearing a red hot bikini on her social media account. The actress was seen flaunting her perfect curves as she took a dip in the pool; take a look

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Sunny Leone ignited social media with her latest steamy video. The actress went to X and Instagram to post a video of herself enjoying a break in Thailand. Sunny changed into a red bikini for a day at the pool. The two-piece bikini highlighted her gorgeous contours.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    In the video, she strikes several postures, including diving in the pool while the camera captures her at her hottest. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Sunny uploaded the video, which features the track 'I Can't Get Enough' by Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, and J Balvin. Sharing the video, Sunny wrote, "Can't get enough!!" 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Watch the video below: Fans took to the comments section to show her love. "The red really looks good on her❤️," a comment read. "So beautiful ❤️❤️," another comment read. "You are so beautiful world❤️," a fan said.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Meanwhile, Sunny has a film in the works. Last week, she revealed that she will appear in Quotation Gang. The filmmakers also gave the audience to a trailer for Sunny Leone's project, in which they were surprised to see the actress in a rural and de-glam look.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    But the actress's involvement in the film piqued her fans' interest. She will play a calculating assassin who is a member of a violent group that engages in contract killings.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Sunny Leone's role will be portrayed as ferocious, cunning, and enigmatic, lending depth and mystery to the plot. Her character, which allowed her to escape her gorgeous image, provides significant complexity and mystery to the film's plot. Aside from Sunny Leone, 'Quotation Gang' will also include Jackie Shroff, Priya Mani, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Anupam Kher gets invitation, says 'This is very special' RBA

    Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Anupam Kher gets invitation, says 'This is very special'

    Sania Mirza embarks on spiritual Hajj journey after retiring from tennis and splitting with Shoaib Malik osf

    Sania Mirza embarks on spiritual Hajj journey after retiring from tennis and splitting with Shoaib Malik

    Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone shares new poster; trailer to be released on THIS date RBA

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Deepika Padukone shares new poster; trailer to be released on THIS date

    N Chandrababu Naidu at Ramoji Rao's funeral: TDP chief carries Eenadu founder's mortal remains on his shoulder (VIDEO) RBA

    N Chandrababu Naidu at Ramoji Rao's funeral: TDP chief carries Eenadu founder's mortal remains on his shoulder

    Rajinikanth to attend Narendra Modi and others' oath-taking ceremony in Delhi RBA

    Rajinikanth to attend Narendra Modi and others' oath-taking ceremony in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu gets stuck in traffic, runs on foot to Modi's house for tea meet (WATCH) gcw

    Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu gets stuck in traffic, runs on foot to Modi's house for tea meet (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Anupam Kher gets invitation, says 'This is very special' RBA

    Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Anupam Kher gets invitation, says 'This is very special'

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song goes viral on YouTube-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

    Natasa Stankovic HOT photos: 10 times Hardik Pandya's wife flaunted her curves in sexy swimwear osf

    Natasa Stankovic HOT photos: 10 times Hardik Pandya's wife flaunted her curves in sexy swimwear

    Suryakumar Yadav's childhood coach hails Rishabh Pant as India's 'biggest plus' osf

    Suryakumar Yadav's childhood coach hails Rishabh Pant as India's 'biggest plus'

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon