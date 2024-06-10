Simha to Narasimha Naidu-7 popular movies of Nandamuri Balakrishna

Entertainment
Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 64 today, here are seven of his most popular movies
Directed by Boyapati Srinu, this film was a blockbuster and marked Balakrishna's significant comeback. His powerful performance and the film's gripping narrative were highlights.
Krish directed the film, which is based on the life of the Satavahana ruler Gautamiputra Satakarni. Balakrishna's portrayal of the titular character was praised.
This action drama was a massive hit and received critical acclaim. Balakrishna's portrayal of the dual roles was highly appreciated.
This film was a major success and solidified Balakrishna's status as a leading actor in Telugu cinema. It featured a powerful performance and memorable action sequences.
One of his biggest hits, this film set box office records and earned Balakrishna the Nandi Award for Best Actor.
Directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, was a major hit and showcased Balakrishna in a different genre. The film's visual effects, story, and performance were well-received.
Directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, it is considered a cult classic. Balakrishna's performance and the film's innovative storyline made it a significant film in his career.