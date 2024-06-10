 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Simha to Narasimha Naidu-7 popular movies of Nandamuri Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 64 today, here are seven of his most popular movies

Simha (2010)

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, this film was a blockbuster and marked Balakrishna's significant comeback. His powerful performance and the film's gripping narrative were highlights.

Gautamiputra Satakarni (2017)

Krish directed the film, which is based on the life of the Satavahana ruler Gautamiputra Satakarni. Balakrishna's portrayal of the titular character was praised.

Legend (2014)

This action drama was a massive hit and received critical acclaim. Balakrishna's portrayal of the dual roles was highly appreciated.

Samarasimha Reddy (1999)

This film was a major success and solidified Balakrishna's status as a leading actor in Telugu cinema. It featured a powerful performance and memorable action sequences.

Narasimha Naidu (2001)

One of his biggest hits, this film set box office records and earned Balakrishna the Nandi Award for Best Actor.

Bhairava Dweepam (1994)

Directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, was a major hit and showcased Balakrishna in a different genre. The film's visual effects, story, and performance were well-received.

Aditya 369 (1991)

Directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, it is considered a cult classic. Balakrishna's performance and the film's innovative storyline made it a significant film in his career.

