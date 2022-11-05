Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishab Shetty has turned down Bollywood offers, wants to focus on Kannada films: Reports

    Rishab Shetty has become a pan-India sensation since the time his film ‘Kantara’ hit the theatres. Now, reports are doing rounds that the actor has turned down offers of Bollywood, and is willing to focus on his work in Kannada film industry.

    Kantara Rishab Shetty has turned down Bollywood offers, wants to focus on kannada films reports drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    With the success of ‘Kantara’, Rishab Shetty has made his way in the hearts of the people. The actor who predominantly works in the Kannada film industry, has now become a countrywide sensation, since the time his directorial ‘Kantara’, hit the theatres. There is no stopping for the film’s business as it continues to mint money. Recently, it broked ‘Baahubali 2’s record of being the highest-grossing film in India on its fifth weekend.

    While ‘Kantara’ continues to write history with its unstoppable success at the ticket window, reports have surfaced that Rishabh Shetty, the lead actor, director and writer of the film, turned down several offers from the Hindi film industry.

    In a recent interview, Rishabh Shetty revealed that he has been receiving offers from the Hindi film industry. However, he also reportedly said that he is not willing to mark his debut anytime soon as he wishes to continue make films in Kannada.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed’s searching for ‘love’? Here’s what we know

    The actor also went on to reveal some of his favourite actors in the Hindi film industry. Speaking about them, he reportedly said that he loves Amitabh Bachchan and many others including Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

    Rishabh Shetty is not the only superstar from South film industry who has turned down offers of working in the Hindi film industry. Actor Mahesh Babu had also previously said that he wants to continue working in the Telugu film industry and has no plans for Hindi cinema anytime soon.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra goes sexy in orange dress with plunging neckline

    Talking about 'Kantara', the film was released in Kannada language on September 30, has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film collected a little over Rs 3.50 crore on Friday, becoming the highest-grosser of the day, and beating three new releases – Phone Bhoot, Mili and Double XL.

    Meanwhile, Kantara’s lead actors, Rishabh Shetty and Sapthami Gowda visited Delhi on Saturday. The two were in the national capital for the film’s promotions. During their visit, they also visited the India Gate.

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urfi Javed searching for love Here is what we know drb

    Urfi Javed’s searching for ‘love’? Here’s what we know

    WWE Crown Jewel 2022 predictions: Can Logan Paul do the unthinkable and tame Roman Reigns?-ayh

    WWE Crown Jewel 2022 predictions: Can Logan Paul do the unthinkable and tame Roman Reigns?

    On Virat Kohli birthday Anushka Sharma shares goofy pics drb

    On Virat Kohli’s birthday, Anushka Sharma shares goofy pics

    Palak Muchhal-Mithun Wedding: Brother Palash shares pic from Haldi ceremony drb

    Palak Muchhal-Mithun Wedding: Brother Palash shares pic from Haldi ceremony

    Vengaboys are here! Popular pop band set to perform in India drb

    Vengaboys are here! Popular pop band set to perform in India

    Recent Stories

    With talented, driven people, India will undoubtedly..': Russia's Vladimir Putin showers praise - adt

    'With talented, driven people, India will undoubtedly..': Russia's Vladimir Putin showers praise

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, England vs Sri Lanka: AUS/Australia knocked out as Alex Hales-Ben Stokes power ENG to win over SL; fans stunned-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: AUS knocked out as Hales-Stokes power ENG to win over SL; fans stunned

    Urfi Javed searching for love Here is what we know drb

    Urfi Javed’s searching for ‘love’? Here’s what we know

    Old Monk flavoured tea; Goa roadside vendor's bizarre combination goes viral: Watch - gps

    Old Monk flavoured tea; Goa roadside vendor's bizarre combination goes viral: Watch

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Next 25 years are very crucial, says PM Modi - adt

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Next 25 years are very crucial, says PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon