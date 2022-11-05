Rishab Shetty has turned down Bollywood offers, wants to focus on Kannada films: Reports

Rishab Shetty has become a pan-India sensation since the time his film ‘Kantara’ hit the theatres. Now, reports are doing rounds that the actor has turned down offers of Bollywood, and is willing to focus on his work in Kannada film industry.

With the success of ‘Kantara’, Rishab Shetty has made his way in the hearts of the people. The actor who predominantly works in the Kannada film industry, has now become a countrywide sensation, since the time his directorial ‘Kantara’, hit the theatres. There is no stopping for the film’s business as it continues to mint money. Recently, it broked ‘Baahubali 2’s record of being the highest-grossing film in India on its fifth weekend.

While ‘Kantara’ continues to write history with its unstoppable success at the ticket window, reports have surfaced that Rishabh Shetty, the lead actor, director and writer of the film, turned down several offers from the Hindi film industry.

In a recent interview, Rishabh Shetty revealed that he has been receiving offers from the Hindi film industry. However, he also reportedly said that he is not willing to mark his debut anytime soon as he wishes to continue make films in Kannada.

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed’s searching for ‘love’? Here’s what we know

The actor also went on to reveal some of his favourite actors in the Hindi film industry. Speaking about them, he reportedly said that he loves Amitabh Bachchan and many others including Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

Rishabh Shetty is not the only superstar from South film industry who has turned down offers of working in the Hindi film industry. Actor Mahesh Babu had also previously said that he wants to continue working in the Telugu film industry and has no plans for Hindi cinema anytime soon.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra goes sexy in orange dress with plunging neckline

Talking about 'Kantara', the film was released in Kannada language on September 30, has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film collected a little over Rs 3.50 crore on Friday, becoming the highest-grosser of the day, and beating three new releases – Phone Bhoot, Mili and Double XL.

Meanwhile, Kantara’s lead actors, Rishabh Shetty and Sapthami Gowda visited Delhi on Saturday. The two were in the national capital for the film’s promotions. During their visit, they also visited the India Gate.