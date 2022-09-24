7 HOT and SEXY pics of Behati Prinsloo, Victoria’s Secret angel and Adam Levine’s wife

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Behati Prinsloo, the wife of ‘Marron 5’ singer Adam Levine, is also Victoria’s Secret angel for years now. The couple has been in the news lately since the time a woman claimed Lavine cheated on his pregnant wife with her. Here is everything you need to about Prinsloo, along with some of her hot pictures.

    Image: Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram

    Supermodel Behati Prinsloo is a known name in the world of glitz, glamour and fashion. Married to ‘Maroon 5’ singer Adam Levine, she is also Victoria’s Secret model. Prinsloo and Levine have been married for years now and are also expecting their third child together. Amidst this, cheating reports broke out recently involving Levine wherein a woman claimed that he was cheating on his pregnant wife with her.

    Image: Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram

    The claims made by Sumner Stroh, a model, regarding having an affair with Adam Levine, were rejected by the singer recently, saying, “I crossed the line”, but did not cheat on his 34-year-old Namibian model-wife.

    Image: Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram

    Behati Prinsloo rose to fame as a Pink and Victoria’s Secret model. She has walked the ramp for at least 10 fashion shows for the popular lingerie brand and is also an angel. Apart from these, Behati has also modelled for some other huge fashion houses such as Givenchy, Prada, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Christian Dior, to name a few.

    Image: Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram

    Behati Prinsloo has also appeared in a few songs of ‘Maroon 5’, including ‘Animals’, ‘Girls Like You’ and ‘Lost’. The supermodel reportedly has an impressive net worth of $ 30 million (£26.2million) as of 2022.

    Image: Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram

    Adam Levine (43) and Behati Prinsloo (34) started dating in the year 2012. Their relationship began a month after the ‘She Will Be Loved’ singer called it quits with his former partner and also Victoria’s Secret model, Anne Vyalitsyna.

    Image: Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram

    The singer-model couple also had a brief split in May 2013. However, their romance rekindled just two months after their brief separation. The same year, in July, they announced their engagement to the world, and finally married a year later, in July 2014.

    Image: Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram

    In their eight years of marriage, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo share two children, both daughters, while their third child is on the way. The couple has not yet announced their third child’s gender.

    Image: Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram

    Ada Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s first daughter, Dusty Rose, was welcomed in September 2016, two years after their marriage, while Prinsloo gave birth to their second daughter, Gio Grace, two years later in February 2018.

