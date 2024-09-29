Kalki Koechlin to marry her long-time Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg

Kalki Koechlin confirms her second marriage. After years together, she is soon getting married to Israeli lover Guy Hershberg. The actress welcomed her daughter Sappho, who was born out of wedlock, with Hershberg in February 2020.

After dating for several years, Kalki Koechlin has confirmed her wedding to her long-term Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg. In February 2020, the actress and Hershberg welcomed their unwed daughter Sappho. She revealed the news in an honest interview with Hautterfly, where she also talked about her previous relationships.

Kalki recalls being in polyamorous relationships in her earlier days, discussing it, she said, "Now that I am married and have a kid, I don’t think I got time for that sh*t, because you just don’t even have time to see your own partner. But I think that it has happened in the past, and again, I think you have to be very specific about your rules and boundaries."

Earlier, Kalki said that she and Hershberg made a 'deliberate decision' not to marry. So the pair decided to live together. She told Mashable, "I was already divorced, and he was like, I am not interested in marriage."

The pair met at a fuel station on their way to the Dead Sea, which is located between Israel and Jordan. Their relationship became stronger as they talked throughout the years, and they decided to conceive a kid together.

"He is Jewish. Part Russian, part Polish, and part Iranian. I was born and raised in India, although I am of French heritage. My first name is Hindu, while my last name is Protestant. We have a Greek-named daughter with whom we speak Hebrew, French, Hindi, and Tamil. We don't do any religious rituals at home, but we do share our many traditions and foods. We quarrel every day over who gets to wash the dishes, and we always share our dessert evenly," the actress added.

Kalki was formerly married to director Anurag Kashyap. The couple married in 2011, but separated in 2015. Kalki was recently seen in Arjun Varain Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, playing Siddhant Chaturvedi's girlfriend, Simran Kohli.

