Are Trisha Krishnan, Vijay in live-in relationship? Netizens have PROOF of them secretly dating

South actor Vijay celebrated his birthday on Monday, receiving well wishes from all over. Actress Trisha Krishnan posted a snapshot on social media that instantly went viral, with fans replying with heart emojis in the comments. Trisha took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself standing with Vijay in an elevator which sparked their dating rumors.

Fans claim Trisha and Vijay are dating

Fans on X (previously Twitter) went into detective mode, "decoding" Trisha Krishnan's viral photo with Vijay, generating rumors of a hidden romance and speculation that they are most likely living together. They claimed the photo was from a cruise they had together abroad, and Vijay was wearing the same shoes in the photo with Trisha as he was at the airport. More fan-posted photos supposedly show Trisha in Vijay's new abode.

On June 24, the gossip mills exploded, with fans taking sides: some were excited about a potential Vijay-Trisha romance, while others defended Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, resulting in a lot of controversy online.

Vijay and Trisha's films

Vijay and Trisha initially collaborated in 2005's blockbuster 'Ghilli'. Their on-screen chemistry was so strong that even the film's re-release was a success. Fans praised their pairing, naming them the best on-screen couple. They have also appeared in 'Aathi', 'Thirupachi', and 'Kuruvi'. After 2008, they stopped working together, sparking suspicions of an affair dating back to their 'Ghilli' days.

Some claim Vijay's family urged him to quit acting with her following 'Kuruvi'. Both actors claimed they were just friends. After 15 years, they reunited for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo' in 2023, much to the pleasure of fans.

