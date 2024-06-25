Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Are Trisha Krishnan, Vijay in live-in relationship? Netizens have PROOF of them secretly dating

    Netizens turned to detectives and shared proof of actors Trisha Krishnan and Vijay dating.

    Are Trisha Krishnan, Vijay in live-in relationship? Netizens have PROOF of them secretly dating RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 5:06 PM IST

    South actor Vijay celebrated his birthday on Monday, receiving well wishes from all over. Actress Trisha Krishnan posted a snapshot on social media that instantly went viral, with fans replying with heart emojis in the comments. Trisha took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself standing with Vijay in an elevator which sparked their dating rumors. 

    The post

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

    Fans claim Trisha and Vijay are dating

    Fans on X (previously Twitter) went into detective mode, "decoding" Trisha Krishnan's viral photo with Vijay, generating rumors of a hidden romance and speculation that they are most likely living together. They claimed the photo was from a cruise they had together abroad, and Vijay was wearing the same shoes in the photo with Trisha as he was at the airport. More fan-posted photos supposedly show Trisha in Vijay's new abode. 

    On June 24, the gossip mills exploded, with fans taking sides: some were excited about a potential Vijay-Trisha romance, while others defended Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, resulting in a lot of controversy online.

    Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Sangram Singh talks about being the first Indian male wrestler at MMA; his diet, fitness and more

    Vijay and Trisha's films

    Vijay and Trisha initially collaborated in 2005's blockbuster 'Ghilli'. Their on-screen chemistry was so strong that even the film's re-release was a success. Fans praised their pairing, naming them the best on-screen couple. They have also appeared in 'Aathi', 'Thirupachi', and 'Kuruvi'. After 2008, they stopped working together, sparking suspicions of an affair dating back to their 'Ghilli' days. 

    Some claim Vijay's family urged him to quit acting with her following 'Kuruvi'. Both actors claimed they were just friends. After 15 years, they reunited for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo' in 2023, much to the pleasure of fans.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 5:06 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kalki 2898 AD TICKET price: Andhra Pradesh govt allows hike price for Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's film RBA

    Kalki 2898 AD TICKET price: Andhra Pradesh govt allows hike price for Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh's film

    Sreeleela to enter Bollywood? Telugu star to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Varun Dhawan

    Sreeleela to enter Bollywood? Telugu star to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Varun Dhawan

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasiya indulge into massive fight, 'Aap jaise log...' RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasiya indulge into massive fight, 'Aap jaise log...'

    WATCH: Anant Ambani visits Kajol, Ajay Devgn's house to personally invite them for his wedding RKK

    WATCH: Anant Ambani visits Kajol, Ajay Devgn's house to personally invite them for his wedding

    Received obscene messages from same account linked to Renukaswamy murder case, reveals TV actress

    Received obscene messages from same account linked to Renukaswamy murder case, reveals TV actress

    Recent Stories

    iDEX inks landmark 350th contract! MoD, SpacePixxel to work on design, development of miniaturised satellite gcw

    iDEX inks landmark 350th contract! MoD, SpacePixxel to work on design, development of miniaturised satellite

    Nifty projected to reach 25,200 by December, says ICICI Securities; here are top 94 stock picks across sectors snt

    Nifty projected to reach 25,200 by December, says ICICI Securities; here are top 94 stock picks across sectors

    Is Ajay Devgn FAKE? Taapsee Pannu the rudest'? Popular paparazzo reveals celebs' REAL nature RBA

    Is Ajay Devgn FAKE? Taapsee Pannu the rudest'? Popular paparazzo reveals celebs' REAL nature

    Telangana SHOCKER! Tribal woman tortured for a week, chilli powder rubbed into eyes, private parts (WATCH) vkp

    Telangana SHOCKER! Tribal woman tortured for a week, chilli powder rubbed into eyes, private parts (WATCH)

    OnePlus Nord 3 to Moto G84: 5 alternatives to latest OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 to Moto G84: 5 alternatives to latest OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon