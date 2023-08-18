Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Couple's Day: Date, history, significance

    Celebrate love's diverse forms on National Couple's Day. In an inclusive world, relationships transcend norms. Explore its history, evolving gender roles, and significance in shaping stronger, happier couples. Love knows no bound

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 9:50 AM IST

    In an era characterized by progressiveness and inclusivity, National Couple's Day has assumed unprecedented significance. As societies around the world embrace a wider spectrum of love, couples in all their diverse forms are rejoicing in the celebration of their existence. Irrespective of being in same-sex, opposite-sex, or gender-non-conforming relationships, the resounding message is clear – every form of love is valid, cherished, and worthy of celebration.

    Date

    National Couple's Day, observed annually on 18th of August, is a testament to the evolving landscape of relationships. This day serves as a reminder that love transcends gender, orientation, and societal norms. As the world continues its march towards acceptance and unity, National Couple's Day stands out as a beacon of hope, fostering a sense of belonging for couples across the spectrum.

    History

    The origins of National Couple's Day trace back to the need for recognizing and respecting all kinds of love. It emerged as a response to the growing awareness of diverse relationships and the necessity to provide a platform for couples to rejoice in their unique stories. Over time, the day has gained momentum, aligning itself with the surge of support for the LGBTQ+ community and other marginalized groups. This history of the day is a testament to the ongoing struggle for equality, recognition, and acceptance, shaping the very fabric of modern relationships.

    Significance

    Intrinsically tied to the changing landscape of relationships are the shifting gender roles within couples. As women ascend to the role of primary breadwinners in opposite-sex relationships, a more balanced and equitable dynamic emerges. Simultaneously, the decision of men to adopt their female partner's last name in marriage disrupts traditional norms, symbolizing a commitment to mutual respect and breaking free from established conventions.

    These transformations in gender roles reflect a broader societal shift towards equality and open-mindedness. Couples are no longer confined by predetermined roles; instead, they are empowered to define their partnerships on their own terms. Such evolution cultivates stronger, happier relationships, where love is the focal point and authentic self-expression thrives.

    National Couple's Day resonates as a celebration of love's boundless manifestations. From its historical roots to its contemporary significance, this day underscores the importance of embracing love in all its forms. As couples across the globe revel in their individual journeys, National Couple's Day offers an opportunity to acknowledge the collective evolution of relationships, as well as the enduring power of love to transcend barriers and shape a more inclusive world.

