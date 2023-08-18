Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Morning revitalizers: 6 variety fruit juices to kickstart your morning on an empty stomach

    Energize your mornings with the best fruit juices! Explore 6 nourishing options to jumpstart your day on an empty stomach. From citrus zing to antioxidant power, discover the ultimate guide to morning fruit juices for a vibrant start. 

    Morning revitalizers: 6 variety fruit juices to kickstart your morning on an empty stomach
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Starting your day with the right fruit juices can provide a refreshing burst of energy and essential nutrients to fuel your morning activities. Here are six delicious and nutritious fruit juices that can give your day a healthy kickstart on an empty stomach:

    1. Mosambi Juice

    Starting your day with a glass of fresh mosambi (sweet lime) juice on an empty stomach offers a refreshing and invigorating experience. Rich in vitamin C and essential nutrients, mosambi juice supports immune health, aids digestion, and provides a natural energy boost. Its tangy-sweet flavour adds a zing to your morning routine, setting a healthy tone for the rest of the day.

    2. Amla Juice

    Kick off your mornings by drinking amla (Indian gooseberry) juice on an empty stomach for a powerful dose of antioxidants and vital nutrients. Amla juice supports immune function, aids digestion, and promotes vibrant skin and hair health. Its tangy flavor might be an acquired taste, but its potential benefits make it a great way to start your day on a healthy note.

    3. Wheatgrass Juice

    Embrace a nourishing start to your day with wheatgrass juice consumed on an empty stomach in the morning. Packed with chlorophyll, vitamins, and minerals, wheatgrass juice offers detoxification benefits, boosts immunity, and provides a natural energy lift. Its earthy taste may take some getting used to, but the potential health rewards make it a valuable addition to your morning routine.

    4. Ash Gourd Juice

    With its high water content and essential nutrients, ash gourd juice helps hydrate your body, supports digestion, and aids in weight management. Its mild flavour makes it an easy and refreshing way to start your day with a healthful boost.

    ALSO READ: Hydration to Immune Support: 7 impressive benefits of sugarcane juice

    5. Beet Juice

    Drinking beet juice on an empty stomach in the morning offers a potent burst of nutrients and energy. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, beet juice supports digestion, boosts stamina, and promotes detoxification. Its natural sweetness and vibrant colour make it a refreshing way to kickstart your day.

    6. Acai Juice

    Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and essential fatty acids, acai juice supports heart health, boosts energy levels, and enhances skin radiance. Its unique, slightly tart flavour makes it a delightful and nourishing way to start the day. 

    ALSO READ: Have no time for Breakfast? 7 quick-filling Smoothies to try instead

     

     

