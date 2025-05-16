Nitesh Tiwari’s grand adaptation of Ramayana continues to generate buzz, with Kajal Aggarwal now joining the stellar cast as Mandodari, Raavan’s wife, opposite Yash.

Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of Ramayana continues to make waves. Latest reports says that the latest addition to its stellar cast is Kajal Aggarwal. She has been roped in to play Mandodari, the wife of Raavan, portrayed by Yash.

The film has in its casting a galaxy of stars with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Kajal Aggarwal plays the role of Mandodari in the film, which promises a glorious film experience. With KGF star Yash playing the role of Ravan in the Ramayan.

What is Mandodari?

Queen Mandodari of Lanka is praised in the epic for her moral excellence and sense of wisdom. She seems to be a voice of reason, urging Raavan to hand over Sita and not burn everything down. Her complexity as a character makes her one element of the narrative that cannot be done away with.

Kajal Aggarwal's Casting and Look Test

Reports indicate that Kajal Aggarwal recently completed her look test and already began filming for her scenes in the movie. There were some speculations that Sakshi Tanwar would play Mandodari, but recent reports confirm that Kajal is on board.

The movie is to be released in two parts, with the first part of the movie being released on Diwali 2026 and the second part being released on Diwali 2027.

A Grand Cinematic Experience

With Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG handling the visual effects, Ramayana is set to be a visually stunning reinterpretation of the ancient epic. The film's scale, combined with its cast of stars, makes it one of the most anticipated Indian projects.

With Kajal Aggarwal on board as Mandodari, the film gets another boost of excitement. The fans are eagerly waiting to see her play this complex and dignified role on the big screen.