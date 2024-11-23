Justin Trudeau at Taylor Swift's Concert: Canadian PM dances with his family amid violence in Montreal

Montreal's anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian protestors battled with police on Friday night, smashing windows and setting vehicles on fire. Justin Trudeau and his family visited Taylor Swift's Rogers Centre concert during the riots, where he danced to her songs. 
 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 1:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

On Friday evening, anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian protestors battled with police officers in Montreal, Canada, for a variety of reasons, including smashing windows and setting vehicles on fire. The violence broke out on the streets of Montreal. Therefore, as of now, four people have been taken into custody. It was claimed by Montreal CTV News that videos that were doing the rounds on social media showed demonstrators setting smoke bombs while waving Palestinian flags and yelling slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "Israel is terrorist, Canada is complicit."

Even though riots were going on, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family went to see American pop sensation Taylor Swift perform in Toronto. While at the Rogers Centre, he was having a good time and dancing to Taylor Swift's songs. On X (which was formerly known as Twitter), a fan who was there at the event tweeted a video of the Prime Minister dancing.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya Net Worth: Know birthday boy's assets, cars, lifestyle

Be sure to watch the video: 

Soon after the clip went viral on social media, netizens slammed Justin. A user wrote, "A 50 year old man acting like a 14 year old girl while occupying the position of PrimeMinister of Canada. Something has give." Another user said, "As predicted by everyone here, he made sure to get spotted at the Taylor Swift concert. His predictability is nauseating."

Also Read: UI to Magic: South movies set for December 2024 release

A third user wrote, "Imagine thousands of homeless people are 100 to 150 metres away from where he is dancing! That's the spoiled kid who destroyed Canada for good!"

"Meanwhile all sorts of chaos in Canada happening," read another comment.

Earlier, Justin Trudeau asked Taylor Swift to expand her Eras Tour when she announced 14 extra European dates. He tweeted, "It's me, hello. I know there are locations in Canada that would love to have you. Don't make it another harsh summer. "We hope to see you soon."

