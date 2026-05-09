Following a legal settlement with Blake Lively over a sexual-harassment complaint, actor Justin Baldoni is seeking a 'fresh start' with his wife and children in Nashville, sources say. The family is focusing on their future and moving on.

Actor-director Justin Baldoni is trying to move ahead with his family after settling his legal matter with actress Blake Lively. According to PEOPLE magazine, Baldoni has been spending time in Nashville with his wife Emily and their two children. The couple, who got married in 2013, are parents to daughter Maiya Grace and son Maxwell Roland-Samuel.

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A source close to the actor told the publication that the last few months have been difficult for the family, but Nashville has helped them begin a "fresh start." "It's obviously been an incredibly difficult time for the whole family, but Nashville has given them a fresh start," the insider said.

The Lawsuit and Settlement

According to PEOPLE, the settlement between Baldoni and Lively came ahead of a trial that was scheduled to begin in New York on May 18. On May 4, lawyers from both sides released a joint statement confirming that an agreement had been reached after months of legal battle. Lively had first filed a sexual-harassment complaint in December 2024 against Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios over alleged misconduct linked to their film adaptation of 'It Ends with Us'. Baldoni denied all allegations.

The source further added that his wife are trying to focus on their family and future. "Justin and Emily are both incredibly resilient and grounded," the insider told PEOPLE. "Justin's not someone who sits around dwelling on the past and feeling sorry for himself."

According to PEOPLE, Lively, as part of the settlement, can still seek legal fees and damages against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios. Reports also stated that the studio's $400 million defamation countersuit against Lively had earlier been dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Baldoni is part of the producing team for the upcoming biopic 'Dinner with Audrey', starring Thomasin McKenzie and Ansel Elgort. Meanwhile, Blake Lively will next be seen in the action-rom-com 'The Survival List'.