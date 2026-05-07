Justin Baldoni is 'ecstatic' over the settlement in the legal dispute involving 'It Ends With Us' co-star Blake Lively, his attorney said. The lawyer clarified that Baldoni was already removed as a defendant after 10 of 13 claims were dismissed.

Justin Baldoni 'Ecstatic' About Settlement in 'It Ends With Us' Dispute

Actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni is "ecstatic" following the settlement of the highly publicised legal dispute tied to 'It Ends With Us', according to his attorney Bryan Freedman. As per Page Six, Freedman, in a recent interview, said Baldoni was "very pleased at where this ended up," after the legal proceedings involving co-star Blake Lively reached a conclusion earlier this week.

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"He is ecstatic ... at the results of this and the settlement itself," Freedman said. The attorney clarified that Baldoni had already been removed as a defendant after a judge dismissed 10 out of 13 allegations filed by Lively last month. The dismissed claims reportedly included sexual harassment, defamation and conspiracy allegations.

Attorney Clarifies Baldoni's Position in Settlement

"This is not his settlement," Freedman said, noting that Baldoni was already "out of the case" before settlement discussions resumed over the weekend. However, Baldoni's production banner, Wayfarer Studios, remained involved in the matter.

"I think there was an urgency to try and get it done as quickly as possible," Freedman said, adding, "I think Justin and the other individuals felt pretty comfortable [with] where they were at the time," as quoted by Page Six. According to the lawyer, the dismissal of several allegations significantly altered the direction of settlement discussions. Freedman further stated that Baldoni views the agreement "as a logical ending to a case he's already out of," as quoted by Page Six.

Baldoni's Future Plans and Advocacy

Discussing the actor's next steps, Freedman said Baldoni intends to support individuals who believe they were wrongly accused. "Justin wants to help people who have experienced similar experiences when they felt they were accused of something they did not do," he said, as quoted by Page Six.

"And to be a leader in helping other people in that way," Freedman said, adding, "I know that [Baldoni] will help people who have experienced similar trauma." The attorney also claimed Baldoni would continue being an "advocate for women's rights and advocate for the domestic violence survivor community, which has been unfortunately overlooked by this battle that went on," as quoted by Page Six.

Post-Settlement Appearances and Case Background

A representative for Lively did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The interview emerged shortly before Baldoni was photographed publicly in Nashville alongside his wife, Emily. Photos published by Page Six showed the actor smiling as the couple left a local eatery holding hands. Meanwhile, Lively made her first public appearance since the settlement at the Met Gala on Monday.

Three claims from Lively's December 2024 lawsuit, breach of contract, retaliation and aiding and abetting in retaliation, had been scheduled to go to trial on May 18. Baldoni had consistently denied the allegations and previously filed a USD 400 million countersuit against Lively in January 2025. That lawsuit was dismissed in June 2025.

Joint Statement and Financial Terms

Following the settlement, both parties released a joint statement obtained by Page Six. "The end product, the movie 'It Ends With Us', is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life," the statement read in part, adding, "Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors, and all survivors, is a goal that we stand behind," as quoted by Page Six.

According to TMZ, neither Baldoni nor Lively received financial compensation from the settlement, while their legal teams reportedly earned a combined USD 60 million. (ANI)