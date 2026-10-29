The trailer for Junglywood exposes the dark, gritty reality of the Hindi film industry. Directed by Chand Mohammad, this film features no VFX and blends psychological thrills with behind-the-scenes drama, focusing on the outsider experience.

Junglywood Trailer Explores Dark Side of Hindi Cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): The trailer of 'Junglywood' has been unveiled, offering a fresh and no-holds-barred insight into the dark world of the film industry. "The nepotism debate has been a part of the Hindi film industry for a while now. While we have seen several ways they impact outsiders, Junglywood shows what people coming from non-film backgrounds can do if they set their mind to it," the makers stated, as per a press release. The trailer opens to show a group of young people at a party, which eventually takes a dark and dangerous turn. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chand Mohammad (@iamchand_)

Director's Vision and Film Craft

Directed by Chand Mohammad, the trailer of the film gives an insight into the dark and gritty world of the Hindi film industry through the setting of a secret party. Speaking on the same, director Chand Mohammad, in a press release, shared, "With JUNGLYWOOD, I wanted to create a film that brings the soul of old-school cinema into the world of modern storytelling. My vision was to make a new-age film using classic cinematic techniques, relying on practical filmmaking, strong performances, atmosphere, and storytelling rather than visual effects. There is no VFX in the film, and that was a conscious creative choice. I chose Bollywood as the backdrop because I have always felt that the stories unfolding behind the glamour are just as fascinating as the films we see on screen. People have an incredible curiosity about the industry, its power dynamics, its ambitions, and the personalities within it. It gives us a world that is entertaining, unpredictable, and full of contradictions."

Plot and Cast Details

He stated that 'Junglywood' has been designed as a "fun, edgy, and thrilling cinematic experience with unexpected turns and twists." The film Junglywood blends dark humour, psychological thrills and unexpected twists in an intriguing cinematic experience. It depicts a lot of ‘behind-the-scenes’ situations of the film industry through a hypothetical story, the makers added. The film features Shaan R Grover in the lead role alongside Irina Rudakova and Deepak Kalra in pivotal roles, alongside multiple fresh faces, including Akash Jagga, Dia Singh and Niya Bapalawat. (ANI)

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