According to a Wall Street Journal analysis, prices are higher for 1,200 of the cheapest items on Amazon. Interestingly, Walmart cut the prices on those items.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has quietly raised prices of goods on its U.S. e-commerce store, particularly for everyday essential items, after promising earlier to keep a check on prices, a Wall Street Journal analysis has found.

America's largest e-tailer raised prices on low-cost products such as deodorant, protein shakes, and pet care items, according to an analysis of nearly 2,500 items conducted between Jan. 20 and July 1.

Consumer prices have been a central focus in recent months. President Donald Trump's tariff policies have added pressure on businesses, some of which are passing higher costs to consumers. Trump has urged companies to hold prices steady for consumers, who were already strained by years of high inflation before his second term.

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in five months in June, in one of the clearest signs yet that tariffs are contributing to higher prices.

In the WSJ analysis, an interesting point was that while the price on Amazon for some 1,200 of its cheapest household goods rose, competitor Walmart (WMT) lowered prices on the same items by nearly 2%.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in April that the company will keep prices steady by front-loading products and renegotiating contracts with its suppliers. The next month, Walmart executives said the company would have to raise prices, to which Trump said, "EAT THE TARIFFS".

Even domestically made goods, which carry the "Made in U.S.A" label, have seen their prices increase, with a steeper appreciation in imported goods or those assembled locally from imported components.

The items are "everyday essentials", a category that represents one of every three units sold on Amazon in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2025, according to the e-tailer.

Amazon said the products tracked by the Journal weren't representative of the company's prices overall. "We have not seen the average prices of products offered in our store change up or down appreciably," the company said in a statement to WSJ.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for Amazon remained ‘bearish,’ unchanged from a week ago. AMZN shares are up nearly 2% year-to-date, compared to the 6.5% gains in SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which tracks S&P 500 stocks.

