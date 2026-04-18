WWE star John Cena revealed he once lived in his car before finding success. The 48-year-old actor shared how his early struggles with financial pressure shaped his views on money and led him to help his family with financial education.

WWE star and actor John Cena has opened up about his life journey, saying he once lived in his car before finding success and helping his family financially. In a recent conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 48-year-old revealed how his early struggles shaped the way he looks at money and responsibility.

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Early struggles and financial pressure

Cena shared that he grew up in an environment where many people around him were dealing with debt and financial pressure. "I came up in an environment where everyone around me was in debt, no one was well off, and nobody taught anybody," said Cena, whose experience living in his car before making it big in the WWE shaped the way he sees financial responsibility today.

Philosophy on money and happiness

Cena also spoke about a recent conversation with one of his brothers, who was feeling low. He said the talk reminded him how important it is to understand what people truly want from life. "I had coffee with one of my brothers, and he was pretty depressed," Cena said. "I asked him what he wanted out of life, and he said, 'To be happy.' Then I asked what that meant, and he said, 'I don't know.'"

The actor said money should be seen as a tool, not the final goal. He added that many people just want to feel safe, but often do not know what that safety means for them.

Helping family with financial education

Cena also shared that he has helped several members of his family learn about managing money better. "I have four brothers, I've helped three of them with their own financial education. I've helped my mom, I've helped my dad a little bit, I've helped my cousin," he said.

More time with wife Shay

Apart from family finances, Cena said retirement from regular WWE duties has also helped him spend more time with his wife Shay. He admitted that while balancing films, WWE and other work earlier, his relationship sometimes did not get enough time. "The one thing that felt deficient was my relationship with [Shay]," he said.

Cena shared that he and his wife now enjoy simple moments together like coffee in the morning, journaling, talking and date nights. "My wife and I try to start our days with coffee to discuss our plan, and maybe reflect," he said.

On the work front

On the work front, the actor was last seen in 'Peacemaker' and 'Heads of State,' which also starred Priyanka Chopra. Cena will be next seen in action film 'Matchbox: The Movie' (ANI)